On Thursday, the European Central Bank decided to leave its key interest rates unchanged, thereby confirming the monetary pause that began in June. The deposit facility rate remains at 2%, a level maintained for the third consecutive meeting. This decision comes as the eurozone economy shows an unexpected resilience, with GDP growth of 0.2% in Q3, exceeding analysts' expectations.

Despite inflation edging up to 2.2% in September, fueled by service prices, the ECB is favoring a cautious, data-driven approach. The institution has reaffirmed that it will adjust its policy "on a case-by-case basis," with no predefined commitment on interest rate changes. Several officials, including Martin Kocher and François Villeroy de Galhau, said that the current economic environment did not justify immediate new measures, while calling for flexible and responsive management.

The prospect of prolonged rate stability is supported by a Reuters poll: a majority of economists anticipate stability until the end of 2024, and 57% until the end of 2026. Faced with external uncertainties, particularly trade tensions linked to US tariffs, the ECB appears to want to consolidate the gains made in disinflation without compromising the region's nascent economic recovery.