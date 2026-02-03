"In line with the direction adopted since the second half of 2025, the European Central Bank is expected to keep its key interest rates unchanged at its meeting on February 5, with the deposit rate maintained at 2%," said Kevin Thozet, a member of Carmignac's investment committee. "This decision is all the more anticipated given that Thursday's meeting will not be accompanied by new macroeconomic projections from ECB staff, thereby limiting the likelihood of any shift in the messaging," he added.



According to Kevin Thozet, the ECB should maintain a wait-and-see stance: data dependence, no explicit signal on the next monetary policy decisions, and a clear desire to preserve maximum optionality regarding the future path of rates.



And he concluded: "Any ECB comments on the foreign-exchange market will be a particular focus. The euro has recently crossed the 1.20 threshold against the dollar - a level not seen since 2021. Historically, Luis de Guindos, Vice-President of the ECB, has identified the 1.20 area as a level of vigilance for the institution. A rapid and sustained appreciation of the euro could weigh on the ECB staff's inflation and growth outlook. In this context, signals suggesting that rates could be cut in order to support the European economy cannot be ruled out."



