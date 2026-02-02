By announcing the appointment of Kevin Warsh as Fed chair, Donald Trump has brought a long-running saga to an end and removed one uncertainty. However, his choice also raises plenty of questions.

After months of speculation about the identity of the next Fed chair and weeks of hearing Donald Trump say he had someone in mind and promise an imminent announcement, we finally have an answer. The president has chosen former governor Kevin Warsh (2006-2011) to succeed Jerome Powell.



That lifts a major unknown. However, in reality this announcement raises far more questions than it provides answers.



Is Warsh a dove or a hawk?



His time at the Fed between 2006 and 2011, and his past positions, placed him in the hawkish camp. More recently, he has aligned himself with Donald Trump's calls to cut rates further. Some have viewed that stance as opportunistic (because it was a prerequisite for winning over the president). In his speeches, Kevin Warsh has highlighted a productivity boom (thanks to AI) that would facilitate non-inflationary growth. He therefore believes lower rates and falling inflation can coexist.



Is this a good choice by Trump?



First, it is a somewhat constrained choice. Given opposition from senators and market distrust, it had become impossible for him to nominate an ally such as Kevin Hassett, who was long seen as the frontrunner. Second, Warsh is unquestionably someone with the competence for the job, given his career as an economist and his time at the Fed. The Wall Street Journal even called it "the best appointment of President Trump's second term”. In that editorial, the Journal also highlights an interesting point: a central banker seen as hawkish can more easily keep rates low (if he is credible on inflation, inflation expectations remain anchored and rates do not rise) than a dove or a loyalist of the president.



What does the market think?



The market does not quite know what to make of this appointment. Reactions in rates and equities were fairly muted on Friday. The only clear move was in metals, with the big corrections/crash in gold, silver and platinum. Still, not everything can be pinned on Kevin Warsh. There was something of an upside blow-off in January, so a correction was inevitable. But it appears Warsh's appointment was a catalyst. The rally in precious metals, which accelerated last year, was built in part on fears about the Fed's independence. From that perspective, Warsh's selection is reassuring.



Will he be confirmed by the Senate?



Fed governors are appointed by the president, but must then be confirmed by the Senate (by a simple majority vote). Yet since the threat to indict Jerome Powell, Republican senator Tom Tillis has threatened to block any Fed appointment. He sits on the Senate Banking Committee, which oversees Fed confirmations. Republicans hold a narrow majority there (13 to 11). Tillis can therefore delay the entire nomination process before it reaches the full Senate, where Republicans only have a three-vote majority. On Friday, Tom Tillis said Kevin Warsh's selection did not change his position, although he considers him "a qualified candidate with deep knowledge of monetary policy”.



Will Powell stay through the end of his term as chair?



He can, because his term as a governor does not end until January 2028, but for now he has consistently refused to clarify his future. Last year, the consensus was that he would resign in May - as is customary for a Fed chair at the end of a term. But in early January, his subpoena in the case involving the renovation of the Fed's headquarters changed the forecasts. In short, this attack on the Fed's independence - which Jerome Powell himself denounced in a video - is too serious to leave a seat open for a governor appointed by Trump.



Then Warsh's appointment reshuffled the pack again. He is competent and credible, which could reassure Powell if he decides to leave. But, as economist Neil Dutta notes, a historically hawkish central banker who suddenly seems dovish looks a little suspicious, which could instead push Powell to stay.



According to The Wall Street Journal, Jerome Powell - who will turn 73 on Wednesday - does not particularly want to extend his career and will do so only if it seems necessary for the institution.