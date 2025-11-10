The end of the shutdown, a sigh of relief amid disillusionment
Published on 11/10/2025 at 10:51 am EST
Published on 11/10/2025 at 10:51 am EST
|11:35am
|Travel booking platform Klook makes US IPO filing public
|RE
|11:24am
|Dexelance buys back shares for approximately EUR70,000
|AN
|11:23am
|BBC Chiefs Quit Over Editing of Trump Speech
|MT
|11:22am
|Innotech Corporation authorizes a Buyback Plan.
|CI
|11:21am
|Shalimar Wires Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2025
|CI
|11:21am
|Astonea Labs Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended September 30, 2025
|CI
|11:21am
|CHL Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2025
|CI
|11:38am
|Pagaya Technologies Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025
|CI
|11:21am
|D-Wave to Showcase Advanced Hybrid Quantum Technologies at SC25
|CI
|11:20am
|WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Declares Quarterly Distribution for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2025, Payable on January 5, 2026
|CI
|11:36am
|Gujarat Gas Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2025
|CI
|11:15am
|Canada Market Participants Expect Rates to Hold Steady Until 2027
|DJ
|11:15am
|Dip Buyers Pounce on US Shutdown News: 3-Minute MLIV
|MT
|11:08am
|NewGenIvf Group Limited authorizes a Buyback Plan.
|CI
|11:08am
|Onano Industrial Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025
|CI
What you need to know about the digital euro that the ECB wants to test in 2027
Shutdowns and Showdowns
America's federal government is inching toward functionality again: a modest ambition, but one markets are happy to cheer. After weeks of legislative brinkmanship, senators have advanced a measure that could reopen Washington's closed doors, at least until the end of January. Investors, who have spent the past month in an economic data blackout, greeted this with relief. Futures for the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all rose on Monday morning.
Analyst recommendations: AMD, Hubspot, Doordash, Duolingo, Microsoft…
IRhythm Technologies, Inc. : Transforming Cardiac Diagnostics via AI
Novo Nordisk shares rise on investor relief after it exits Metsera bid
What you need to know about the digital euro that the ECB wants to test in 2027
Results calendar for the week of November 10 to 14, 2025: Chinese tech, CoreWeave, Alstom and Vallourec coming up
Select your edition
All financial news and data tailored to specific country editions