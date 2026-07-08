The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of joint control of Greenlight and Future Fiber (GoNetSpeed) by T-Mobile USA and Oak Hill Capital Management (OHC), both based in the United States.
The transaction primarily concerns the provision of high-speed fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband internet access to consumers.
The Commission concluded that the transaction would not raise competition concerns, given its limited impact on the European Economic Area.
The transaction was reviewed under the simplified merger review procedure.
T-Mobile US, Inc. specializes in mobile telecommunication services. Sales break down by activity as follows:
- mobile telecommunication services (80.7%): mobile telephone service, long-distance telephone service, data transmission, Internet access, directory services, etc. serving 142.4 million subscribers at the end of 2025;
- equipment sales (18.1%): primarily handsets and accessories under the T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Mint Mobile brands;
- other (1.2%).
Products and services are marketed through a network network of retail outlets under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile banners, through the www.t-mobile.com, www.metrobyt-mobile.com and www.mintmobile.com websites, and via the T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Mint Mobile applications.
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