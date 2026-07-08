T-Mobile US, Inc. specializes in mobile telecommunication services. Sales break down by activity as follows: - mobile telecommunication services (80.7%): mobile telephone service, long-distance telephone service, data transmission, Internet access, directory services, etc. serving 142.4 million subscribers at the end of 2025; - equipment sales (18.1%): primarily handsets and accessories under the T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Mint Mobile brands; - other (1.2%). Products and services are marketed through a network network of retail outlets under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile banners, through the www.t-mobile.com, www.metrobyt-mobile.com and www.mintmobile.com websites, and via the T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Mint Mobile applications.