The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of joint control of Greenlight and Future Fiber (GoNetSpeed) by T-Mobile USA and Oak Hill Capital Management (OHC), both based in the United States.

The transaction primarily concerns the provision of high-speed fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband internet access to consumers.

The Commission concluded that the transaction would not raise competition concerns, given its limited impact on the European Economic Area.

The transaction was reviewed under the simplified merger review procedure.