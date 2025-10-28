The European Commission has approved, under EU Merger Regulations, the acquisition of joint control of Tinexta by Nextalia SGR, both Italian, and Advent International, American.
The transaction mainly concerns the market for cybersecurity software for businesses.
The Commission concluded that the transaction would not raise competition concerns, given the limited market position of the companies after the proposed transaction.
The EU has approved acquisition of Tinexta by Advent and Nextalia
Published on 10/28/2025 at 09:47 am EDT
