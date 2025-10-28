Advent Convertible and Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fundâs investment objective is to provide a total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its managed assets in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and non-convertible income producing securities. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 30% of its managed assets in convertible securities and up to 70% of its managed assets in lower-grade, non-convertible income securities. The Fund may invest without limitation in securities of foreign issuers. It invests in various sectors, such as consumer discretionary, financials, technology, healthcare, industrials, energy, media, materials, utilities, transportation, telecommunications and consumer staples. The investment advisor of the Fund is Advent Capital Management, LLC.