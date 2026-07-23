The EU has approved the acquisition of Electronic Arts by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of sole control of Electronic Arts (United States) by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF).



The transaction primarily involves the production and distribution of video games for mobile devices, computers and consoles, as well as the organization and marketing of video game competitions, commonly known as e-sports events.



The Commission concluded that the transaction would not raise competition concerns, given its limited impact on competition in the markets where the companies operate.



The transaction was reviewed under the standard merger review procedure.