The EU has approved the acquisition of Electronic Arts by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund
Published on 07/23/2026 at 06:56 am EDT
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The transaction primarily involves the production and distribution of video games for mobile devices, computers and consoles, as well as the organization and marketing of video game competitions, commonly known as e-sports events.
The Commission concluded that the transaction would not raise competition concerns, given its limited impact on competition in the markets where the companies operate.
The transaction was reviewed under the standard merger review procedure.