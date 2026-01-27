While the industry body highlights the growing momentum in electric vehicle sales, it also notes that sales volumes within the European Union remain well below their pre-Covid-19 levels.
For FY 2025, new car sales in the EU rose 1.8% to 10,822,831 units.
In December, France was the only major European market to fall, with registrations down 5.8%, but demand also eased in Spain (-2%), bringing to an end a run of seven consecutive months of double-digit growth.
Registrations, however, rose 9.7% in Germany, 3.9% in the UK and 2.3% in Italy.
By powertrain, battery electric vehicles (BEVs) continued to accelerate sharply (+51% in December), to the point that they now represent a 17.4% market share, compared with 13.6% at the end of 2024.
Petrol cars continued their decline (-18.7% last year), as did diesel engines (-24.2% in 2025).
In December, Stellantis managed to stand out with registrations up 6.8% in December, but were down 4.7% over the full year. Renault's registrations fell 1.8%, driven by a drop in Dacia sales (-12.5% in December).
Amongst other major carmakers, Volkswagen posted the sector's best performance in December (+10.6%) thanks to strong showings from its Audi and Cupra brands.
On the stockmarket, the automotive index, the STOXX Europe 600 Automobiles & Parts, was down 0.7% after the figures were released, compared with a gain of 0.3% for the broader STOXX Europe 600. The sector index is down over 6% this year.
Amongst individual stocks, Stellantis was down close to 0.9%, Renault fell 1.1% and VW lost 1.4% in Frankfurt.
The European car market continued to rise in December, with electric vehicles still in the spotlight
Published on 01/27/2026 at 09:13 am EST
