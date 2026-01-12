The European Commission Approves Creation of Joint Venture by EDF and Iberdrola in Brazil

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the creation of a joint venture by EDF Brasil Holding of Brazil, ultimately controlled by the French state-owned company Électricité de France, and Neoenergia of Brazil, ultimately controlled by Spain's Iberdrola.



The transaction primarily concerns the production of hydroelectric energy and the transmission of electricity in Brazil.



The Commission concluded that the transaction would not raise competition concerns, given its limited impact on the European Economic Area.



The operation was reviewed under the simplified merger review procedure.