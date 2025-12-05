The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of sole control of Novo Banco SA (Portugal) by BPCE (France).
The transaction mainly concerns the Portuguese banking and financial sectors.
The Commission concluded that the transaction would not raise competition concerns, given the limited market position of the companies after the proposed transaction.
The notified transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure.
