The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the creation of a joint venture between Hangcha Group (China) and Manitou (France).
The transaction mainly concerns the manufacture of lithium-ion batteries for electric forklift trucks.
The Commission concluded that the transaction would not raise competition concerns, given that the joint venture has negligible activities in the European Economic Area and that the combined market position of the companies resulting from the proposed transaction is limited.
The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure.
Manitou Group specializes in the manufacturing and marketing of handling, lifting and earthmoving equipment for the construction (63% of net sales), agriculture (26%) and industry (11%) markets. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- handling and lifting equipment (84.6%): rough-terrain handling equipment (fixed and rotating telehandlers, rough-terrain forklifts and on-board trucks), aerial work platforms, industrial and semi-industrial forklifts, truck-mounted forklifts, rough-terrain forklift trucks, warehousing equipment, skid-steers and track loaders, articulated loaders and backhoe loaders;
- services (15.4%): sale of spare parts and accessories, provision of financing solutions, fleet management, provision of connected machines, extended warranties and maintenance contracts, training services and sale of second-hand equipment.
At the end of 2024, the group had 10 manufacturing sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Southern Europe (35.4%), Northern Europe (33.7%), Americas (21.3%) and Asia/Pacific/Africa/Middle East (9.6%).
