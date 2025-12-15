Manitou Group specializes in the manufacturing and marketing of handling, lifting and earthmoving equipment for the construction (63% of net sales), agriculture (26%) and industry (11%) markets. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows: - handling and lifting equipment (84.6%): rough-terrain handling equipment (fixed and rotating telehandlers, rough-terrain forklifts and on-board trucks), aerial work platforms, industrial and semi-industrial forklifts, truck-mounted forklifts, rough-terrain forklift trucks, warehousing equipment, skid-steers and track loaders, articulated loaders and backhoe loaders; - services (15.4%): sale of spare parts and accessories, provision of financing solutions, fleet management, provision of connected machines, extended warranties and maintenance contracts, training services and sale of second-hand equipment. At the end of 2024, the group had 10 manufacturing sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Southern Europe (35.4%), Northern Europe (33.7%), Americas (21.3%) and Asia/Pacific/Africa/Middle East (9.6%).