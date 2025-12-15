The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the creation of a joint venture between Hangcha Group (China) and Manitou (France).

The transaction mainly concerns the manufacture of lithium-ion batteries for electric forklift trucks.

The Commission concluded that the transaction would not raise competition concerns, given that the joint venture has negligible activities in the European Economic Area and that the combined market position of the companies resulting from the proposed transaction is limited.

The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure.