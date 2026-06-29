The European Commission probe has no impact on Sanofi

Sanofi is heading for a fifth straight session of gains (+0.33%, at €75.32). The stock does not appear to be affected by a European Commission decision on Friday.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/29/2026 at 10:16 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

On the eve of the weekend, the European Commission opened a formal investigation into alleged anticompetitive practices to determine whether Sanofi breached European Union competition rules. More specifically, the EU authority is seeking to establish whether the French drugmaker ran a communications campaign aimed at discrediting the only rival flu vaccine recommended for vulnerable patients with risk factors.



In a note, AlphaValue believes that "if the facts were established and the group did not take voluntary corrective measures, the fine could reach up to 10% of its global revenue." The analysts nonetheless play down the risk, noting that given the stock's performance in recent days, markets do not appear particularly concerned about the matter.