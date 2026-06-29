The European Commission probe has no impact on Sanofi
Sanofi is heading for a fifth straight session of gains (+0.33%, at €75.32). The stock does not appear to be affected by a European Commission decision on Friday.
Published on 06/29/2026 at 10:16 am EDT
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In a note, AlphaValue believes that "if the facts were established and the group did not take voluntary corrective measures, the fine could reach up to 10% of its global revenue." The analysts nonetheless play down the risk, noting that given the stock's performance in recent days, markets do not appear particularly concerned about the matter.