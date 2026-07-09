The failure of a clinical trial sends AstraZeneca shares tumbling

AstraZeneca plunged on the London Stock Exchange (-9.49%, to 12 888 pence) after announcing the failure of a phase III trial evaluating Wainua from the Swedish-British group and Ionis in patients with transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy.

AstraZeneca said the primary endpoint was not met, namely the composite endpoint combining cardiovascular mortality and recurrent cardiovascular events over a period of up to 140 weeks, compared with placebo.

Wainua was generally well tolerated, with a safety profile consistent with previously observed results.



In detail, in the patient population treated under the current standard of care, adding Wainua did not deliver a statistically significant benefit on the primary endpoint. The company adds that in a prespecified subgroup analysis of patients treated with Wainua as monotherapy, compared with placebo, a lower number of primary-endpoint events was observed, a nominally significant result.



For Sharon Barr, executive vice president of BioPharmaceuticals R&D at AstraZeneca: 'although the study did not meet its primary objective, we believe these results contribute to a better scientific understanding of therapeutic approaches for the hundreds of thousands of patients worldwide living with this progressive and often fatal disease'.



Jefferies is surprised by the failure, AlphaValue cites a 'major setback'



For the American investment bank, the trial failure is a surprise and puts around 2% of net present value (NPV) at risk, even if it does not call into question the target of reaching $80bn in sales by 2030. Analysts' surprise is all the greater because the company's management had been very confident about the primary endpoint and its chances of success in combination therapy. Jefferies rightly notes that 'given AstraZeneca is supposed to design clinical trials that are virtually fail-safe, we suspect the share price reaction will go beyond the mere NPV impact'.



The American investment bank nevertheless strikes a more measured note, saying the failure does not affect the company's ability to hit its sales target, but that the major issue is probably a degree of lost credibility.



Jefferies' recommendation remains a buy on the stock, with an unchanged price target of 18 000 pence.



For AlphaValue, this is a 'major setback' even though Wainua is already approved to treat a rare nerve disease. The CM-ATTR indication was, however, a cornerstone for management in aiming for peak sales of $5bn for the drug.