The Mitterrand family group declared to the AMF that on December 8, it had exceeded the threshold of 90% of Bassac's voting rights and held 13,889,395 shares representing 27,299,763 voting rights, or 86.53% of the capital and 90.53% of the voting rights.
This threshold crossing resulted from the cancellation of treasury shares as part of a share buyback program by the real estate developer. On this occasion, Moïse Mitterrand crossed the same threshold through the companies he controls.
The family group now holds more than 90% of Bassac's votes
Published on 12/10/2025 at 10:24 am EST
- Translated by Marketscreener
- See original
