The FDA Authorizes an Innovative Version of Sanofi's Sarclisa

US health authorities (the FDA) have given the green light to Sarclisa Escena, a subcutaneous formulation for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Delivered via a miniaturized wearable injector, the therapy promises to reshape the oncology market by drastically reducing treatment time.

This decision makes Sarclisa the very first cancer treatment in the United States that can be administered via a hands-free wearable injector, or by manual subcutaneous injection.



The regulatory approval covers all of the indications already available for the intravenous version of Sarclisa. It is based in particular on data from a pivotal phase 3 study.



That study showed that the new subcutaneous formulation delivers clinical efficacy and safety that are rigorously comparable to standard intravenous infusion, while offering two major competitive advantages: a significantly shorter administration time and a clear reduction in infusion-related reactions.



Until now, administering this type of intensive therapy required either long hours of infusion in the hospital or cumbersome manual injections that demanded sustained physical effort from healthcare staff.



Modernizing the care experience to capture market share



To develop this device, dubbed CirCLIQ, Sanofi teamed up with medtech Enable Injections and its enFuse technology platform. The device takes the form of a hands-free automated injector that delivers the product at the push of a button, freeing up clinical time for nurses.



"Sarclisa is the cornerstone of our oncology franchise," notes Manuela Buxo, executive vice president of Sanofi's Specialty Care division. "This approval is a decisive step toward broad adoption [of the treatment]."



While Sarclisa has already benefited more than 70,000 patients worldwide, this innovation focused on patient comfort and the flexibility of care centers should enable Sanofi to strengthen its positioning against direct competitors in the highly lucrative multiple myeloma therapy segment.