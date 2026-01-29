The Fed delivered a caution-tinged message last night, still caught between inflation that is better under control but remains high and a labor market that is losing steam yet still showing some resilience.

As expected, the Federal Reserve paused its monetary easing cycle on Wednesday evening, leaving rates unchanged after cutting borrowing costs three times at the end of last year.



Unsurprisingly, the central bank only slightly adjusted its messaging, simply noting that economic activity was now expanding at a "solid" pace rather than "moderate", while citing "signs of stabilisation" but also a continued deterioration in the labour market - somewhat vague remarks suggesting further rate cuts could come later this year.



"In short, the course the Fed has set for itself hasn't really changed," said Michael Brown, a market analyst at Pepperstone, on Thursday morning.



"Further rate cuts remain on the table, but for a move to materialise after the March or April meetings, we would need to see a clear deterioration in the labour market between now and then," he added.



"Absent clear signals in that direction, the central bank should continue to bide its time, sticking to its so-called 'wait-and-see' strategy, probably until the end of Jerome Powell's term," Brown warned.



In this respect, many observers have pointed to the unusual tone of the Fed chair's press conference, noting that he declined to answer a large number of questions on current controversies and that the economic analysis was almost relegated to the background.



"During his tenure as Fed chair, Jerome Powell has never refused to answer so many questions. In particular, he declined to comment on the investigation involving him, Donald Trump's criticisms, the dollar's trajectory, his succession, whether he would remain a governor after his term as chair ends, ...," said Bastien Drut, head of strategy and research at CPRAM.



Following a communications exercise that closely matched market expectations, investors remained unfazed, to the point that the moves following the announcement were barely perceptible on Wall Street, showing the Fed chief's message was absorbed calmly.



At the closing bell, the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 were virtually unchanged, while the Nasdaq added 0.3%.



Like the Fed's statements, the closely watched earnings releases from tech giants, published after the open, failed to provide the hoped-for catalyst.



Microsoft disappointed the market, posting results that were slightly above expectations but without an acceleration in its cloud business while capital expenditure remained very high - a combination that weighed on the stock, which was down more than 5% in electronic trading.



By contrast, Meta was cheered for the strength of its outlook. The social media group expects faster growth in advertising revenue in the current quarter, well above consensus, while acknowledging the ramp-up in investment through 2026 - comments interpreted by the market as a vote of confidence in the road ahead, sending the stock higher (+7%) in pre-market trading.



Finally, Tesla also enjoyed a fairly positive reception after presenting better-than-expected results, which were overshadowed by the formal unveiling of a strategic plan aimed at reinforcing its ambitions in robotics and artificial intelligence - a message investors judged constructive. The share price was up 2.5% in pre-market dealings.



In this context, it has ultimately been precious metals, led by gold, that continue to steal the spotlight in markets. After posting a gain of nearly 5% yesterday, the yellow metal logged its strongest daily rise since the start of the Covid epidemic. That upward momentum continued on Thursday morning, with the ounce up almost 5% to flirt with the $5,600 mark.



"It's clear that gold is no longer rising simply in reaction to rate cuts; it is now viewed as a structural haven against persistent systemic risks. That is leading institutional investors to use it increasingly as a strategic hedge, rather than a simple short-term play," said Linh Tran, a market analyst at XS.com.



In currencies, the dollar was steadying on Thursday morning after regaining some vigour last night following comments from U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who reaffirmed the United States' commitment to a "strong dollar" policy based on solid economic fundamentals, without any need to intervene in the foreign-exchange market.



Those remarks contrast with comments made the previous day by Donald Trump, who appeared relatively comfortable with the greenback's recent bout of weakness.



At around $1.1990, the euro was thus around its highest level in nearly five years.



In commodities, oil prices extended their gains amid rising tensions with Iran, after Trump spoke of a possible imminent military action against Iran. The White House occupant brandished the threat of a "massive armada", far worse than the strikes carried out in June 2025.



As a result, Brent was up 1.5% on Thursday morning at its highest level since late September, at $69.5 a barrel, while US WTI crude added 1.6% to above $64.2.