This time, he went all out. After months of stalling on rate cuts, Jerome Powell clearly opened the door for the September meeting. This pivot in Jackson Hole was welcomed as it should be on Wall Street, with a sharp rise at Friday's close. However, even if the Fed goes down this path, there is no guarantee that interest rates on US debt or mortgages will fall.

"The balance of risks appears to be shifting." Yes, this is central banker talk. But this sentence clearly means (at least to those who spend 10 hours a day on these issues) that the Fed is now focusing more on the risks to employment than on the risks of a resurgence of inflation.

In Jackson Hole, Jerome Powell therefore fell into line behind the Fed's doves, led by Governor Waller. The latter believes that tariffs will only have a temporary impact on prices and that the Fed can therefore lower rates now.

The direction of travel

If we take the neutral rate, or rather the estimated neutral rate, as a reference, the Fed's policy is currently restrictive. Most economists, like the Fed staff, estimate the neutral rate to be around 3%. Given that the Fed funds are in the 4.25-4.5% range, there would hence be around 150 basis points of leeway.

It is important to bear this in mind. When Scott Bessent called for a rate cut of "150 to 175 basis points" in mid-August, it seemed a little aggressive. But if we consider that tariff-related inflation will be temporary and that there are risks in the labor market, logic would dictate that the Fed adjusts its rates toward the neutral rate. In this case, 150 basis points is not so aggressive, but simply the direction of travel.

The next question is what consequences the rate cuts will have. Will they really ease financial conditions?

Returning to the pressure from Donald Trump, he and his administration are calling for lower rates for two main reasons: to reduce the cost of debt for the government and to lower mortgage rates for American people.

But it is not enough for the Fed to lower its rates. This affects short-term rates, but mortgage rates follow long-term rates. As for the government, it can always content itself with issuing short-term bonds, but this would be taking to extremes a strategy that Scott Bessent himself denounced before taking office.

The lesson of 2024

It is therefore not enough for the Fed to lower rates to ease financial conditions. And it is entirely conceivable that long-term rates could rise while the Fed lowers rates.

This scenario is all the more realistic given what we experienced a year ago. In September 2024, the Fed begins a cycle of rate cuts as inflation normalizes and the job market appears to be deteriorating. At its last three meetings of the year, the Fed cut rates by 100 basis points. And how did long-term rates react? They rose by 100 basis points.

When the Fed began cutting rates last September, there were fears about growth. But then strong economic data and Donald Trump's re-election boosted growth and inflation expectations, and ultimately long-term rates.

We could well see a similar pattern in the coming months. The Fed could cut rates because it considers inflation to be transitory (Jerome Powell obviously did not use that word on Friday, but that was the gist of his speech), but long-term rates could rise. And between rising inflation expectations, the issue of the Fed's independence and the budget deficit, there are plenty of reasons to expect higher long-term rates.

The good news in all this is that the bond market is probably the best counterweight to Donald Trump. Everyone is rightly concerned about Donald Trump's influence over the Fed and the threat to the institution's independence. But just as the markets put the brakes on when fiscal policy appears too lax (the bond vigilantes), any overly disruptive move by President Trump (firing Jerome Powell, appointing a successor who is a little too "out of the box", etc.) would be punished by higher long-term rates.