Jerome Powell justified the Federal Reserve's decision to cut its key interest rate on Tuesday, arguing that the fragility of the labor market now outweighs the risks associated with persistent inflation. Speaking to business leaders in Providence, he described monetary policy as still "moderately restrictive," offering room to respond to difficult economic conditions marked by a simultaneous slowdown in labor supply and demand and the impact of the Trump administration's tariffs.

Powell acknowledged that the risks were now on the upside for inflation and on the downside for employment, a combination reminiscent of stagflation dynamics. Job creations fell below 30,000 per month this summer, and statistical revisions showed nearly a million fewer jobs created over the year. Inflation remains above the 2% target, with prices expected to rise 2.7% in September, and 2.9% excluding food and energy. Trade uncertainties, particularly with China, add to the complexity of the equation for the Fed.

The decision to cut rates revealed internal tensions within the FOMC, as once again, the vote was not unanimous. Stephen Miran wanted double the rate cut, while Michelle Bowman warned that the Fed was already at risk of reacting to the deterioration in the labor market too late. Being cautious, Powell did not specify the future trajectory of rates, but left the door open to further cuts if economic conditions require it.