The US Federal Reserve lowered its key interest rate by 25 basis points on Wednesday, bringing it back into a range of 3.75% to 4%, aiming to support a slowing labor market. This is the second consecutive cut, accompanied by confirmation of the end of quantitative tightening (QT) as of December 1. Since its launch, this program has reduced the Fed's balance sheet by $2.3 trillion, largely through the non-renewed expiration of Treasury securities and mortgage-backed securities.

However, Chairman Jerome Powell's comments quickly cooled the markets. At his press conference, he said that the likelihood of another rate cut in December was uncertain. He mentioned a division within the monetary policy committee, with some members wanting to wait for at least one more cycle. In response, the probability of further easing in December fell from 90% to 67% according to CME Group data. After an initially positive reaction, the stock markets corrected before stabilizing.

The economic outlook remains unclear due to incomplete data since the partial government shutdown. The consumer price index (CPI) points to annual inflation of 3%, driven by energy costs and the secondary effects of tariffs. The job market is showing signs of slowing down, with a moderate rise in unemployment. Two FOMC members voted against the decision: one arguing for a greater cut, the other opposing any easing. Powell ruled out any return to a policy of massive asset purchases in the near term, although some analysts envisage a possible resumption of such purchases from 2026.