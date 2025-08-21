This week, all eyes are on Jackson Hole and Jerome Powell's speech. Between the September rate cut, the review of the monetary policy framework, and his own assessment of his two terms at the helm of the institution, he will be expected to address a number of issues. All this with the labor market as the common thread.

Firstly, because this is the theme of this year's symposium: "Labor markets in transition: demographics, productivity, and macroeconomic policy." And it is also a hot topic. Since the last meeting at the end of July, an employment report has cast some doubt on the strength of the labor market.

Unemployment rate vs. job creations

However, Jerome Powell insists that the labor market is strong, citing the unemployment rate. Over the last 12 months, it has remained between 4% and 4.2%, i.e. full employment. This is what allows him to say that there is no urgent need to reduce interest rates.

If we look at this indicator alone, everything is fine. But job creations are more worrying. The latest employment report, whose revisions have been widely commented on, shows a clear slowdown in this area. Over the last three months, the average has fallen to 35,000, compared with over 200,000 at the beginning of the year.

Three-month moving average of the unemployment rate. Source: Bloomberg

Is this dramatic? No, because the labor supply is falling. Immigration has fallen sharply since Donald Trump returned to the White House, and population growth is much weaker. This means that fewer jobs need to be created to maintain the unemployment rate. In April, the St. Louis Fed estimated this breakeven point at 153,000 per month. Today, that number is probably much lower.

Lower job creations are therefore consistent with the halt in immigration. But weak job creations may not be just a supply problem. When there is a labor shortage, wages tend to rise. This is what we saw in the post-pandemic recovery phase. However, today, wage growth indicators show no signs of such pressures. In July, Indeed's Wage Tracker was at its lowest level in five years, at +2.4% year-on-year.

The recent weakness in job creations is therefore also a demand issue. This would be consistent with the survey of small businesses (NFIB), which shows a sharp rise in the number of companies citing low sales as their main concern. In the long term, this indicator is closely correlated with job creation. The more companies face weak demand, the less they recruit.

Sources: Bank of America, Haver

Lagging indicator

The question now is whether this marks the beginning of a slowdown or if it is simply a slight dip. In the spring, the uncertainty created by Donald Trump probably prompted companies to be more cautious about hiring. We cannot therefore rule out a rebound in job creations in the coming months.

Everything will be fine as long as unemployment remains at current levels. The US economy is at full employment, Americans are earning wages and spending them, and economic activity will remain resilient.

The real difficulty lies in the fact that employment is a lagging indicator. When it starts to rise, it means that the situation has already deteriorated and it is a little late to act (i.e. to lower interest rates).

However, the Fed has a data-dependent approach. Mechanically, this means always looking in the rearview mirror. Some are therefore calling for a more forward-looking approach. This is the case, for example, of Neil Dutta of Renaissance Macro: "I think the Fed should focus on the direction of the journey now. Emphasizing that inflation is further from the target than employment may be problematic. Unemployment can vary non-linearly, while inflation tends to vary more slowly."

Inflation has been rising for several months. As always, the Fed must therefore find a way to best achieve its two objectives: maximum employment and price stability.