The markets are eagerly awaiting the Fed's decision to cut rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday. However, several FOMC members could vote against the majority decision, with some in favor of a larger rate cut and others in favor of maintaining status quo. These dissenting votes illustrate the current problem: the Fed does not really know where the US economy stands.

"Too Late (Powell) SHOULD CUT RATES NOW, AND MORE THAN HE HAS IN MIND." This message, posted on Truth Social by Donald Trump on Monday, is quite clear and in line with what he has been calling for for months: massive and rapid rate cuts.

But beyond pressure from the US president, the Fed has a dual mandate to fulfill: maximum employment and price stability. It is on the basis of these two objectives that the US central bank must (in principle) adjust its monetary policy, with interest rates being its main tool.

But we still need to know where the US economy stands. There are essentially two views on the markets. First, there are those who believe that the US economy is slowing down and that inflation linked to tariffs is a temporary shock. Interest rates should therefore be reduced.

However, others believe that growth is resilient, while inflation is still well above 2% and has been rising for several months. As such, there is no urgent need to cut rates.

However, both sides have credible arguments to make. And each can find data to support their scenario.

Growth has slowed

To try to understand where the US economy stands, we can first look at growth figures.

In H2 2024, GDP growth was 2.75%, compared with 1.25% in H1 2025 - so there has been a slowdown. However, is this the beginning of a more pronounced downturn or simply a normalization of activity after two years of strong growth?

Annual GDP growth. Source: Trading Economics

Those who are concerned about a slowdown point to the weakening labor market. Over the last three months, the US economy has created only 29,000 jobs, compared to over 200,000 at the beginning of the year.

While the halt to immigration partly explains these figures (less labor supply = fewer jobs created), other indicators show that this is not just a supply problem (increase in new job claims, decline in job openings, rise in youth unemployment, etc.).

What now?

But we can also consider that the slowdown is already over. The weak growth in the first half of the year is the result of the uncertainty created by Donald Trump's tariffs. This uncertainty has led companies to put hiring and/or investment on hold.

While the tariffs are still in place, the uncertainty seems to have eased. At least, that is how businesses perceive it. This is particularly true as in July Congress voted to pass a tax cut plan (the One Big Beautiful Bill). This plan gives Corporate America visibility and could stimulate investment.

For consumers, retail sales remain strong, while Bank of America credit card spending figures show a rebound since the summer.

Credit card spending. Source: Bank of America Institute

In this context, why reduce rates when inflation is rising and US stock valuations are already at extreme levels (forward P/E of 22.5x for the S&P 500)?

An impossible consensus?

To choose between both these scenarios, the Fed would normally have to rely on data; this is the famous "data dependence." But as we have just seen, there are figures that support both scenarios.

On the other hand, there are questions about the quality of the data: significant revisions to job creation figures, inflation statistics that are increasingly based on estimates, etc.

All these uncertainties should prompt Jerome Powell to be cautious and not commit to future rate cuts. Everyone is also waiting to gauge the impact of tariffs on inflation. At Jackson Hole, Jerome Powell endorsed the idea that tariffs would only have a temporary effect on inflation and that the Fed could therefore look beyond them.

Uncertainty about the economic outlook is likely to be reflected in the Fed's decision this evening. Several governors could vote against the majority decision (a 25bp cut). Some would favor a larger rate cut (Miran, and possibly Waller and Bowman), while others, particularly amongst regional Fed presidents, could vote to maintain a status quo.

These dissenting votes should also be viewed in the context of Jerome Powell's succession. Michelle Bowman and Christopher Waller, who already voted against the status quo in July, are names of potential frontrunners being circulated to take over as Fed chair next May.