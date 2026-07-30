The Fed finally received some encouraging inflation news on Thursday. Its preferred measure of underlying prices rose just 0.1% in June, below the 0.2% economists had expected. Headline prices fell 0.1%. That is good news for American households, which have spent several years watching inflation improve mostly on paper while groceries, insurance and rent remained stubbornly expensive. It is also good news for the Fed. But the relief comes with an important qualification: The economy is slowing more sharply than expected.
Gross domestic product grew at an annualized rate of 1.5% in the second quarter, missing the 2% consensus estimate. The combination of softer inflation and weaker growth usually creates a fairly simple case for lower interest rates. Unfortunately, the current economy has misplaced the simple cases.
The core personal consumption expenditures index is the Fed's favorite because it strips out volatile food and energy prices and gives it a clearer view of underlying inflation. A monthly increase of 0.1% suggests that price pressure is easing across the broader economy, not merely at the gas pump.
That weakens the case for another rate increase. The Fed held rates steady on Wednesday, but three regional presidents voted to tighten policy. Their concern was understandable. Inflation has remained above target, oil prices have risen, and the conflict with Iran has created another possible supply shock.
June's report does not prove that inflation has been defeated. One good month rarely settles anything in economics, a field in which even the rearview mirror is sometimes foggy. But it does suggest that the recent rise in inflation may have been temporary rather than the start of a new acceleration.
The GDP figure strengthens that interpretation. Growth of 1.5% is not a recession, but it is hardly an economy running too hot. High borrowing costs are restraining housing, investment and household spending. A gradually softer labor market should also reduce wage pressure. The Fed's medicine is working, but the question is whether the dose is becoming too strong.
The main risk now comes from outside the domestic economy. Renewed American strikes on Iran, following Tehran's attempted attacks on US forces, have kept energy markets unsettled. Brent crude was trading near $90 a barrel on Thursday, while West Texas Intermediate remained above $83.
Higher oil prices can raise inflation quickly by increasing fuel, transport and production costs. Yet the Fed cannot produce more oil, reopen shipping routes or negotiate a ceasefire. Raising interest rates in response to an energy shock can limit its wider effects, but it can also punish an economy already losing speed. If oil pushes headline inflation higher while core prices continue to cool, another rate increase would be difficult to justify. If energy costs begin feeding into wages, services and inflation expectations, the Fed would have a stronger case to act.
Chair Kevin Warsh did little on Wednesday to explain where that line lies. His comments left investors unsure whether the central bank was preparing to tighten or relying on rising bond yields to do the job for it. The 30-year Treasury yield subsequently reached its highest level since 2007, a sign that markets are questioning the Fed's approach.
Meanwhile, the Bank of England kept its benchmark rate at 3.75% today. The vote was 6 to 3, with the dissenters seeking an increase to 4%. British inflation fell more quickly than expected to 2.6% in June, but it remains above the Bank's 2% target. Officials expect it to rise again as higher energy costs reach household bills and business expenses. The Bank nevertheless judged that weak demand, expensive mortgages and a softer labor market should prevent that increase from becoming permanent. It therefore chose patience, while making clear that patience is not the same as indifference.
The parallel with the United States is striking. Both central banks are confronting economies that are slowing while an overseas conflict threatens to lift inflation. Both held rates unchanged. Both also produced three votes for an increase, a reminder that the debate is shifting from whether inflation is high to what kind of inflation policymakers are facing.
Financial markets have plenty of other distractions. Microsoft's strong cloud results sent its shares sharply higher, while Meta's disappointing profit and outlook revived concerns about excessive spending on artificial intelligence. Apple and Amazon report later Thursday. The Nasdaq 100, meanwhile, has fallen more than 10% from its June peak and entered correction territory.
Today's economic highlights:
- Dollar index: 100.708
- Gold: 4,074
- Crude Oil (BRENT): 90.80 (WTI) 83.94
- United States 10 years: 4.7%
- BITCOIN: 64,857
In corporate news:
- Stocks rising after the close following their quarterly results: Fortinet (+10%), Microsoft (+8.9%), LAM Research (+6.6%), Chipotle (+6%), Starbucks (+4.7%)…
- Stocks rising in after-hours trading following their quarterly results: Carvana (-8%), Meta Platforms (-7.5%), ARM (-5.7%), Qualcomm (-4.7%), L3 Harris (-4.3%)…
- Microsoft beat expectations in Q4 of its financial year thanks to Azure and AI, with an increase in adjusted EPS and revenue.
- Meta's free cash flow is dwindling under the weight of AI investments.
- Mastercard posts higher Q2 profit as stable spending drives transaction volumes.
- Qualcomm forecasts revenue of USD 9.7–10.5 billion for Q4, slightly below the consensus, and is accelerating its diversification into data centres.
- LAM Research beats consensus expectations and forecasts strong growth for the current quarter, driven by demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure.
- ARM reports adjusted EPS of USD 0.45 for Q1, compared with the expected USD 0.40, and forecasts quarterly revenue above expectations, driven by demand for AI chips.
- Johnson & Johnson has lowered its profit forecast for 2026.
- Intel is supplying its chip technology to a start-up as part of a rare licensing agreement.
- Today's key earnings releases: Apple, Amazon.com, Mastercard, Stryker, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Altria, The Southern Company, Trane Technologies, Valero Energy, KKR, Intercontinental Exchange, Quanta Services, Enterprise Products Partners, Agnico Eagle Mines, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, American Electric Power Company, Arthur J. Gallagher, CRH, Air Products and Chemicals, Monolithic Power Systems, Corteva, Public Storage, Xcel Energy, Exelon, Ventas, Live Nation Entertainment, Coinbase Global, Yum! Brands, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, The Hershey Company, Roblox, Reddit, Martin Marietta Materials, Strategy, Ingersoll Rand, Edison International, EMCOR.
Analyst Recommendations:
- Avantor, Inc.: Jefferies upgrades to hold from underperform with a price target raised from USD 7 to USD 13.
- Humana Inc.: Raymond James downgrades to performance de marché from surperformance.
- Lam Research Corporation: CTBC Securities Investment Service Co LTD upgrades to buy from add with a price target raised from USD 307 to USD 355.
- Lithia Motors, Inc.: UBS downgrades to neutral from buy with a price target raised from USD 370 to USD 440.
- Masco Corporation: Evercore ISI downgrades to market perform from outperform with a price target reduced from USD 86 to USD 78.
- Meta Platforms, Inc.: President Capital Management Corp downgrades to neutral from buy with a price target reduced from USD 827 to USD 660.
- Option Care Health, Inc.: Deutsche Bank downgrades to hold from buy with a price target reduced from USD 26 to USD 24.
- Procter & Gamble Company: HSBC downgrades to hold from buy with a price target reduced from USD 182 to USD 149.
- Siteone Landscape Supply, Inc.: Stifel downgrades to hold from buy with a price target reduced from USD 153 to USD 100.
- Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.: JP Morgan upgrades to overweight from neutral with a price target raised from USD 80 to USD 103.
- Boston Scientific Corporation: JP Morgan maintains its overweight recommendation with a price target reduced from 80 to USD 56.
- Carvana Co.: Baird maintains a neutral recommendation with a price target reduced from 440 to USD 88.
- Chemed Corporation: RBC Capital Markets maintains its sector perform recommendation with a price target raised from USD 436 to USD 548.
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation: Citi maintains a neutral recommendation with a price target raised from 45 to USD 60.
- Fair Isaac Corporation: RBC Capital Markets maintains its outperform recommendation with a price target reduced from USD 2400 to USD 1525.
- Fortinet, Inc.: Capital One Securities maintains its market weight recommendation with a price target raised from 150 to USD 185.
- Garmin Ltd.: Barclays maintains its equalweight recommendation with a price target raised from 238 to USD 297.
- Humana Inc.: Goldman Sachs maintains its sell recommendation with a price target raised from 195 to USD 280.
- Mgm Resorts International: HSBC maintains its buy recommendation with a price target raised from 44 to USD 53.
- Qualcomm Incorporated: RBC Capital Markets maintains its sector perform recommendation with a price target reduced from USD 250 to USD 160.
- Universal Health Services, Inc.: Goldman Sachs maintains its neutral recommendation with a price target reduced from 242 to USD 190.
- Vertiv Holdings Co.: Mizuho Securities maintains its outperform recommendation with a price target reduced from 380 to USD 300.