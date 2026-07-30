Prices cooled in June, but weak growth and expensive oil leave the central bank with an unusually awkward choice.

The Fed finally received some encouraging inflation news on Thursday. Its preferred measure of underlying prices rose just 0.1% in June, below the 0.2% economists had expected. Headline prices fell 0.1%. That is good news for American households, which have spent several years watching inflation improve mostly on paper while groceries, insurance and rent remained stubbornly expensive. It is also good news for the Fed. But the relief comes with an important qualification: The economy is slowing more sharply than expected.

Gross domestic product grew at an annualized rate of 1.5% in the second quarter, missing the 2% consensus estimate. The combination of softer inflation and weaker growth usually creates a fairly simple case for lower interest rates. Unfortunately, the current economy has misplaced the simple cases.

The core personal consumption expenditures index is the Fed's favorite because it strips out volatile food and energy prices and gives it a clearer view of underlying inflation. A monthly increase of 0.1% suggests that price pressure is easing across the broader economy, not merely at the gas pump.

That weakens the case for another rate increase. The Fed held rates steady on Wednesday, but three regional presidents voted to tighten policy. Their concern was understandable. Inflation has remained above target, oil prices have risen, and the conflict with Iran has created another possible supply shock.

June's report does not prove that inflation has been defeated. One good month rarely settles anything in economics, a field in which even the rearview mirror is sometimes foggy. But it does suggest that the recent rise in inflation may have been temporary rather than the start of a new acceleration.

The GDP figure strengthens that interpretation. Growth of 1.5% is not a recession, but it is hardly an economy running too hot. High borrowing costs are restraining housing, investment and household spending. A gradually softer labor market should also reduce wage pressure. The Fed's medicine is working, but the question is whether the dose is becoming too strong.

The main risk now comes from outside the domestic economy. Renewed American strikes on Iran, following Tehran's attempted attacks on US forces, have kept energy markets unsettled. Brent crude was trading near $90 a barrel on Thursday, while West Texas Intermediate remained above $83.

Higher oil prices can raise inflation quickly by increasing fuel, transport and production costs. Yet the Fed cannot produce more oil, reopen shipping routes or negotiate a ceasefire. Raising interest rates in response to an energy shock can limit its wider effects, but it can also punish an economy already losing speed. If oil pushes headline inflation higher while core prices continue to cool, another rate increase would be difficult to justify. If energy costs begin feeding into wages, services and inflation expectations, the Fed would have a stronger case to act.

Chair Kevin Warsh did little on Wednesday to explain where that line lies. His comments left investors unsure whether the central bank was preparing to tighten or relying on rising bond yields to do the job for it. The 30-year Treasury yield subsequently reached its highest level since 2007, a sign that markets are questioning the Fed's approach.

Meanwhile, the Bank of England kept its benchmark rate at 3.75% today. The vote was 6 to 3, with the dissenters seeking an increase to 4%. British inflation fell more quickly than expected to 2.6% in June, but it remains above the Bank's 2% target. Officials expect it to rise again as higher energy costs reach household bills and business expenses. The Bank nevertheless judged that weak demand, expensive mortgages and a softer labor market should prevent that increase from becoming permanent. It therefore chose patience, while making clear that patience is not the same as indifference.

The parallel with the United States is striking. Both central banks are confronting economies that are slowing while an overseas conflict threatens to lift inflation. Both held rates unchanged. Both also produced three votes for an increase, a reminder that the debate is shifting from whether inflation is high to what kind of inflation policymakers are facing.

Financial markets have plenty of other distractions. Microsoft's strong cloud results sent its shares sharply higher, while Meta's disappointing profit and outlook revived concerns about excessive spending on artificial intelligence. Apple and Amazon report later Thursday. The Nasdaq 100, meanwhile, has fallen more than 10% from its June peak and entered correction territory.

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