Does Kevin Warsh want to outsource monetary policy to the market?

The Fed spent years trying to steer market expectations. However, Kevin Warsh would rather let go of the steering wheel now.

Kevin Warsh took the helm at the Fed promising a regime change. The most visible break is likely the end of forward guidance, a practice the Fed developed after the 2008 financial crisis to shape market expectations.

"Forward guidance is not a business we should be in," he summed up at his first press conference, in June.

The market is in charge

Since that meeting, interest rates have increased. The US 10-year is up about 20bp, the 30-year nearly 30bp. It's a move that Kevin Warsh appeared to welcome on Wednesday night, and that he partly attributes to the end of forward guidance. "We haven't done much in 42 days, although the Markets have moved a lot."

The Fed chair would rather markets respond to data than to central bankers' speeches. That is why he says as little as possible. Not only does he offer no guidance on the next moves, he also refuses to spell out the Fed's reaction function. "We are simply trying to ensure that this source of information (markets) remains as direct and unfiltered as possible."

But by acting this way, Kevin Warsh puts himself in a position where it is the Fed that reacts to market moves.

"Is the Fed chair outsourcing monetary policy to the market?" our Bloomberg colleague Jonathan Ferro asked at the end of Kevin Warsh's press conference. "And if so, is that market starting to wonder whether the Fed will actually follow through?"

Credibility under threat

Judging by moves across asset classes, the market is clearly questioning the Fed's credibility. Stocks and the dollar have fallen, while long-term yields have risen. The US 30-year even hit its highest level since 2007.

During the six weeks between the June and July meetings, investors raised their expectations for Fed rate hikes. This came even as several FOMC members said they were ready to act if inflation does not come down fast enough.

Three of them, Lorie Logan, Beth Hammack, Neel Kashkari, actually voted for a rate increase last night.

On Wednesday night, Kevin Warsh reaffirmed his commitment to bringing inflation back to 2%. "Let me repeat it: there is no flexible inflation objective. There is no implicit flexible objective, not under this committee's responsibility. There is only one objective, and it is 2%."

In June, that kind of tough talk paid off, and Kevin Warsh appeared to have passed his credibility test. But now, words are no longer enough. And the market seems to doubt his willingness to act.

Investors' doubts also stem from the fact that Kevin Warsh was appointed to his job by Donald Trump, a president who keeps demanding lower rates. Yesterday, the US president maintained his support for the Fed chair. "I know he'd like to see lower interest rates, but he has a board, and it's a political board, and they want to keep rates high."