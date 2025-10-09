Federal Reserve officials voted in favor of further monetary easing at their September meeting, according to minutes released on Wednesday. While the majority of Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) members believe that further rate cuts are necessary in light of the deteriorating labor market, there are differences of opinion on the pace and extent of these adjustments. After a quarter-point cut on September 17, bringing the key rate to a range of 4% to 4.25%, discussions are now focused on two or three additional cuts by the end of 2025.

The official dot plot projections show an almost perfect balance between those in favor of two and three cuts this year, out of a total of 19 participants, including 12 voters. Some officials believe that monetary policy remains too restrictive and needs to be loosened further, while others are calling for caution, judging financial conditions to still be strong. In the longer term, the Fed forecasts a further cut in 2026, then another in 2027, before the key rate stabilizes at around 3%.

The minutes also note the arrival of new Governor Stephen Miran, the only dissenter from the consensus, who wants a greater reduction of 50 basis points. According to the results of a survey of the Fed's main financial partners, the consensus is for at least two further rate cuts by the end of the year, with around half even anticipating three. This cautiously accommodative consensus reflects the central bank's desire to adapt its course to the slowdown in the US economy without risking further inflationary pressures.