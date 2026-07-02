The June payroll surprise has revived the rates debate. But Kevin Warsh's larger shift is not about one data point: it is about asking investors to price more of the terrain themselves, and that raises the burden of proof for the AI trade.

For a few minutes after the June payrolls report, the market did what the old rates playbook says it should. U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose by 57,000, well below the 110,000 consensus. May was revised down to 129,000 from 172,000. The 10-year Treasury yield fell 1.76 basis points to 4.457%, the Dollar Index lost 0.56% to 100.82, and spot silver jumped more than 3% to $61.63 an ounce.

The immediate reaction unambiguous this time. A softer labor-market print lowered the perceived odds that the Fed would need to stay restrictive for longer. The unemployment rate edged down to 4.2%, while May job openings had still stood at 7.6 million. Taken together, the data point to cooling momentum rather than an obvious break in the economy.

That distinction is precisely why the report matters for the broader story. Markets are losing the comfort of Fed guidance. With fewer promises to lean on, investors are being forced to price the terrain themselves. They are trading incoming evidence : payrolls, wages, energy, capex, fiscal supply and credit… against a central bank that is deliberately less willing to provide a route map.

While equities seem to be pricing what AI may produce, bonds are pricing the bill that arrives first.

The higher-rate regime is not new. The cycles are changing.

In December 2021, the two-year Treasury yield was 0.68% and the 10-year yield 1.47%. By December 2024, they were 4.23% and 4.39%. On 30 June 2026, they were still 4.14% and 4.44%, leaving a modest 30bps 2s10s curve. The shock in the price of money happened in 2022. The question in 2026 is whether balance sheets and investment plans can carry that price for long enough.

Warsh’s message at Sintra fits this phase of the cycle. He has defended a firm 2% inflation objective, expressed skepticism about heavy reliance on forward guidance and argued for a reassessment of crisis-era central-bank tools. The implication is not mechanically higher yields as credible disinflation can still lower them. It is, however, a higher burden of proof: duration-sensitive assets now receive less policy insurance and have to earn their valuations through data.

This is most visible in the investment cycle. AI is no longer just a software narrative; it is a concentrated capital-spending wave across data centers, memory, networking, power and cooling. The returns may be substantial, but the financing and the physical bottlenecks arrive first. That is why the macro analyst and the micro analyst can look at the same construction site and sound as if they disagree. One sees revenue opportunity and productivity, while the other sees aggregate demand for capital, electricity, labor and collateral.

Figure 1. The higher-rate regime is no longer new. Source: FRED DGS2 and DGS10. December 2021 and December 2024 are monthly averages; 30 June 2026 is the daily close.

The bill is wider than the Fed

The credit cycle is not signaling immediate stress. Mid-May data put U.S. investment-grade spreads near 75 bps and high-yield spreads around 280 bps. That is a market still willing to fund risk, but it is not a market offering much cushion. In a benign disinflation, tight spreads can be vindicated. If growth slows further or refinancing costs bite, the adjustment can move rapidly from the price of credit to the availability of credit.

Liquidity is the third part of the story, but it cannot be reduced to the size of the Fed’s balance sheet. It is closer to the market’s plumbing, shaped not only by reserves but also by Treasury supply, repo and collateral markets, and the ability of banks and non-bank intermediaries to absorb risk.

The Fed still wants to operate with ample reserves, which should keep the system broadly functional. Yet in a world of heavy Treasury issuance and thinner guidance, more of the adjustment is left to market prices.

That is why liquidity can move markets well before it disappears. It simply has to become less predictable, less abundant or less evenly distributed for investors to start paying attention.

Treasury issuance therefore belongs in the same frame as AI capex. The Treasury borrowed $577 billion in privately held net marketable debt in the first quarter. It projected $189 billion for April-June and $671 billion for July-September. These are net borrowing estimates, not the same thing as gross refinancing needs. Still, they show why sovereign supply is no longer a background administrative detail. Governments, corporates and AI infrastructure are all competing for capital in a world where risk-free income has become investable again.

Figure 2. Treasury supply is becoming a market variable. Source: U.S. Treasury, 4 May 2026. Q2 and Q3 are Treasury borrowing estimates at the time of release.

A different rate regime means a different market map

The payroll reaction makes a useful point. Lower yields are not automatically bullish, just as higher yields are not automatically bearish. The important question is what is actually moving the rate. A decline in real yields because inflation is cooling while growth holds up is supportive for high-quality duration, precious metals and selected growth stocks. A decline caused by a recession scare may help Treasuries but hurt credit, cyclicals and earnings-sensitive equities. The same 20 bps can describe two very different worlds.

And vice versa: rising yields driven by stronger real growth can favor industrials, energy, some banks and profitable AI beneficiaries, because earnings are doing part of the work. Rising long yields driven by inflation, fiscal supply or a higher term premium are harder to absorb. They pressure REITs, utilities, long-duration growth, smaller companies with refinancing needs and highly levered business models. Value is not automatically protected: it is helped by stronger nominal growth, not by an indiscriminate rise in the cost of capital.

Within equities, the most resilient profile is less a sector label than a balance-sheet one: pricing power, visible free cash flow, low refinancing needs and a measurable productivity gain from AI. Cash-rich mega-cap platforms may be better placed than suppliers whose opportunity is real but whose capex cycle is still ahead of their cash generation. Data-center utilities sit in between: rate-sensitive by structure, yet supported by a powerful AI-demand tailwind. That is why sector allocation has become more conditional and less slogan-friendly.

The reason for the rate move matters more than the direction alone

Table 1. Asset-class and equity-sector tendencies, not forecasts. The same rate move can have opposite implications depending on its driver.

The post-payroll reaction: lower yields, weaker dollar, stronger metals

Figure 3. The first reaction to the June payroll surprise. Data were captured shortly after the release; intraday market prices move quickly.

While the conclusion may not be that the bond market is forecasting the end of the AI boom, we can clearly see that bonds are refusing to subsidize the waiting period. The June payrolls report shows how quickly the map can change when one important data point disappoints. But it does not settle the larger question: whether AI productivity will arrive fast enough to validate equity valuations before the investment, credit and liquidity cycles demand a more conventional return on capital.

The question for H2 is therefore not simply whether lower yields help AI stocks. It is why yields are falling - benign disinflation, weaker growth, or a loss of policy and fiscal confidence. Same rate move. Different world.

Sources :

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics / Reuters, Federal Reserve, FRED, BIS Annual Economic Report 2026, Axios Macro reporting from the Sintra conference