On Wednesday the US Federal Reserve decided to keep its benchmark rate in a range of 3.5% to 3.75%, pausing after three consecutive cuts. The decision, in line with market expectations, reflects a more upbeat assessment of the economy, with activity seen as solid, inflation still slightly above target, and the labor market moving toward stabilization. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) also removed from its statement any mention that risks to employment were greater than risks to inflation, reflecting a renewed balance between its two mandates.



The Fed is expected to wait at least until June before making another rate move. Investors reacted moderately to the announcement, with Treasury yields edging higher and the S&P 500 hovering just below 7,000. Two FOMC members, Stephen Miran and Christopher Waller, dissented, favoring another rate cut. Miran, a close ally of Donald Trump, cast his fourth dissenting vote. The tensions come as Chair Jerome Powell's term nears its end, amid a fraught political climate marked by attacks on several governors, including Lisa Cook, whose removal is being reviewed by the Supreme Court.



The economic backdrop remains mixed. GDP rose 4.4% in Q3, and early estimates point to an acceleration to 5.4% in Q4. Layoffs remain moderate, despite immigration restrictions that are curbing labor supply. Inflation, still around 3%, is slowing, but has yet to reach the 2% target, prompting some Fed officials to argue for an extended pause. Adding to that are the short-term inflationary effects of the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration. Markets now price in only two further rate cuts in 2026 and none in 2027. Rick Rieder, a senior executive at BlackRock, is now seen as the favorite to succeed Jerome Powell.