That's official, Donald Trump nominated Kevin Warsh to chair the Federal Reserve. After sliding overnight, futures cut some losses once the announcement became official this morning. That reaction - subdued, cautious - may be the most telling early verdict on the man now poised to inherit the most consequential economic job in America.

Trump's nomination of Warsh to replace Jerome Powell when Powell's term ends in May is the culmination of a months-long contest that often resembled a public audition. Warsh, White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett, sitting Fed governor Christopher Waller, and Wall Street insider Rick Rieder were all in the run.

Still, Warsh ultimately won the role. And the market's response was very subdued. Futures pared some of their losses but remained in the red. That's not serenity, but it's not hysteria either.

Warsh is widely seen as a comparatively moderate figure, especially in the context of Trump's escalating campaign to bend the central bank to his will. That's the paradox at the heart of this nomination: Warsh is a frequent Fed critic who has talked openly about monetary-policy "regime change," yet markets greeted him as a stabilizer.

That contradiction makes more sense once you look at what investors think they're getting. Warsh has recently aligned himself with Trump's preference for lower rates. But he's also known for being cautious about heavy monetary stimulus. In other words, he may cut rates, but he won't spray money around like it's a celebratory champagne bottle.

Trump praised Warsh, saying that he's “central casting”, a "good person" and will “go down as one of the great Fed Chairmen, maybe the best." The compliment is so over-the-top that it becomes suspicious. When Trump praises someone this loudly, it usually means he expects something in return.

And Trump has made his expectations clear: he wants lower rates, fast. He has persistently attacked the Fed for refusing to cave to his demands. In August he named White House adviser Stephen Miran to the Fed, where Miran has become a leading proponent of aggressive rate cuts. Trump has also tried to force out Fed Governor Lisa Cook in a fight now before the Supreme Court. And in January, his Justice Department opened a criminal probe into Powell, an act Powell called a pretext to pressure the Fed into setting monetary policy as Trump wishes.

Which is why Warsh's nomination is being interpreted, strangely, as a de-escalation. He served as a Fed governor from 2006 to 2011, during the financial crisis, when he voice concerns that massive bond purchases would stoke inflation. He eventually resigned, concerned about the long-term implications of the Fed's interventions. His inflation fears, in retrospect, proved misplaced. But his obsession with the Fed's balance sheet never went away.

Now he argues that shrinking the balance sheet would allow the Fed to redeploy excess liquidity into the real economy by lowering the policy rate. Warsh has also criticized the Fed for underestimating productivity growth, especially productivity fuelled by artificial intelligence.

AI may raise productivity. It may also create pockets of speculative frenzy and capital misallocation, something markets have been visibly wrestling with. Just look at the recent tech chaos: Microsoft plunged 10% yesterday after cloud revenue disappointed, triggering a broader sell-off. The Nasdaq fell more than 2% intraday before ending down 0.7%.

Markets went full rollercoaster, as investors once again obsessed over the same uncomfortable question: will all that AI spending ever turn into real profits, or just impressive invoices? The chaos exposed a growing split: chipmakers and AI "picks-and-shovels" look indispensable, while software names are suddenly treated like they're one clever tool away from irrelevance.

This morning December Producer Price Index didn't just come in hot, it came in politically inconvenient. Producer prices rose 3.0% year-over-year (above the 2.8% estimate) and jumped 0.5% month-over-month (versus 0.2% expected), a reminder that inflation pressure isn't some ghost story told by central bankers to scare Congress into behaving. PPI matters because it's upstream: it's the pricing stress building inside supply chains and corporate cost structures before it hits consumers, meaning the "mission accomplished" narrative on inflation is still premature. A print like this is the kind of data that forces reality back into the room for Warsh: you can believe in an AI-driven productivity miracle and still admit that prices are rising now. If he's serious about a "regime change," his first test won't be writing essays about the balance sheet, it'll be proving he can navigate inflation that refuses to cooperate with politics, forecasts, or wishful thinking.

He may calm markets today because he seems less pliant than other contenders. But he is still being installed by a president who has openly tried to dominate the institution. If he confirmed, he will face a defining test almost immediately: will he treat Trump's demands as guidance, or as interference?

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: the Producer Price Index in Australia; housing starts in Japan; GDP growth rate in France; housing prices in the United Kingdom; GDP growth rate and inflation in Spain; KOF leading indicators in Switzerland; unemployment and GDP growth rate in Germany; GDP growth rate in Italy; consumer credit and mortgage lending in the United Kingdom; GDP growth rate and unemployment in the Euro Area; inflation in Germany; in the United States, the Producer Price Index, Chicago PMI, and a Fed speech; GDP growth rate in Canada. See the full calendar here.

Dollar index :96,638

:96,638 Gold : $5,014

: $5,014 Crude Oil (BRENT) : $69.21 (WTI) $65.12

: $69.21 (WTI) $65.12 United States 10 years : 4.24%

: 4.24% BITCOIN: $82,737

