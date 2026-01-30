Markets were on a rollercoaster ride yesterday, gripped once again by their persistent anxiety: will the colossal sums poured into AI eventually yield profits that justify the investment? Microsoft bore the brunt of this renewed concern. It’s hard to steady the ship when a mega-cap drops 10%. And yet, Wall Street managed to contain the damage, at least on the surface. But the final trading session of the month promises to be volatile.

Volatility seekers got their fill yesterday. Commodities swung wildly, indices seesawed, and the disparity in stock performances was staggering. In the losers’ camp: Microsoft (-10%), ServiceNow (-10%), Nokia (-9%) and SAP SE (-16%) - stark reminders that not all tech stocks are created equal. Microsoft alone wiped $357 billion off its market cap in a single session, roughly equivalent to the value of Netflix or Palantir. Among the winners: b (+10%), Southwest Airlines (+19%), and the entire cruise liner cohort - Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise and Carnival - up between +18.5% and +8.5%.

Microsoft’s tumble brought back the nagging question that has haunted investors since late 2023: will all this AI investment eventually pay off for the big platforms? Paradoxically, Meta’s ramp-up in AI spending had the opposite effect, as the company convinced markets that artificial intelligence is already boosting its ad revenues. I used the phrase "two rooms, two moods" yesterday to describe the divergent approaches of Trump and Bessent on the dollar, but it’s equally fitting today for Microsoft and Meta.

Another hotspot in the AI space is the memory chip sector: long considered the poor cousin of semiconductors. With the surge in demand for memory chips, these companies have become indispensable. Sandisk soared 18% in after-hours trading after reporting results that smashed expectations. Micron is up 53% year-to-date. Conversely, software companies are increasingly seen as vulnerable in the face of tools promising to build bespoke solutions without developers. The sharp falls in SAP SE and ServiceNow illustrate this point. The S&P 500 Software Index dropped 7% yesterday and is now down nearly 11% since the start of the year: an underperformance of 12.8 percentage points relative to the broader S&P 500.

These intra-sector divergences only fuel the current bout of volatility. The Nasdaq 100 fell as much as 2.5% during the session, dragged down by Microsoft and software stocks. It ended just 0.5% lower, almost a relief. The Dow Jones even managed to edge up 0.1% at the close, buoyed by its traditional energy and banking stalwarts. In Europe, SAP’s meltdown cost the DAX 2% and shaved 0.75% off the Euro Stoxx 50. In Paris, the CAC 40 narrowly escaped with a 0.06% gain, rescued in the final trades by Schneider Electric and TotalEnergies. The oil major, like the rest of its sector, benefited from Brent crude’s spike to USD 70 a barrel following Donald Trump’s hawkish rhetoric towards Iran.

The US President is rarely far from the conversation when it comes to market volatility. His recent remarks on the dollar jolted currency traders earlier in the week. And last night, he started the countdown to naming Jerome Powell’s successor at the helm of the Fed, with Powell’s term ending in May. The announcement is expected within hours (Friday morning, Washington time), but according to multiple sources in the US, it appears that Kevin Warsh has clinched the role.

To my dismay, I couldn’t confirm the rumour upon arriving at the office. Warsh is, ironically, the least aligned with Trump’s push for rate cuts among the candidates. Not outright opposed, let’s be fair, but seemingly less pliant than Kevin Hassett, Christopher Waller or even Rick Rieder. An analyst at ITC Markets told Reuters this morning: "Whatever he says today, Warsh has long been known for his hawkish stance, and markets haven’t forgotten that." A view echoed by a peer at KCM Trade: "If Warsh is appointed Fed Chair, markets may need to temper their expectations… He’s likely more hawkish than the other shortlisted names, which could dampen hopes for another rate cut." This is why US yields barely budged as the rumour spread, while the dollar firmed modestly.

Yesterday’s turbulence also hit the speculative corners of the market. Gold shed USD 300 per ounce, falling below the USD 5,300 mark, while Bitcoin dropped to a two-month low below USD 83,000.

The final session of both the week and the month will again be driven by corporate earnings. After the bell yesterday, Apple delivered solid results, but the initial upbeat reaction fizzled, leaving the stock with a meagre 0.5% gain in after-hours trading. As mentioned earlier, Sandisk fared far better. Not so for KLA Corporation, the maker of semiconductor manufacturing optimisation systems plunged 9% after results that investors had hoped would be bolstered by its AI exposure. The sector remains a complex beast: some firms print money, others seem to burn it, some fund the rest, and the end-user is often unsure of the tools’ true effectiveness. The AI revolution is far from settled.

On the political front, Donald Trump and the Democrats have reached a provisional deal to avert a government shutdown in the coming days, giving themselves time for deeper negotiations.

In the Asia-Pacific region this morning, red dominates. Japan closed marginally lower, while Hong Kong and Taiwan are down 2% and 1% respectively. Australia, exposed to the commodities sell-off, lost 0.6%. South Korea once again stands apart - the indomitable KOSPI managing to hold on to a 0.06% gain by the close. European futures are surprisingly firm, even as US futures are deep in the red. But with volatility running high and earnings rolling in, nothing is set in stone.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: the Producer Price Index in Australia; housing starts in Japan; GDP growth rate in France; housing prices in the United Kingdom; GDP growth rate and inflation in Spain; KOF leading indicators in Switzerland; unemployment and GDP growth rate in Germany; GDP growth rate in Italy; consumer credit and mortgage lending in the United Kingdom; GDP growth rate and unemployment in the Euro Area; inflation in Germany; in the United States, the Producer Price Index, Chicago PMI, and a Fed speech; GDP growth rate in Canada. See the full calendar here.

GBP / USD : US$1.38

: US$1.38 Gold : US$5,173.43

: US$5,173.43 Crude Oil (BRENT) : US$68.27

: US$68.27 United States 10 years : 4.27%

: 4.27% BITCOIN: US$82,657.9

In corporate news:

Experian announced a $1 billion share buyback plan, maintaining its existing financial and capital allocation frameworks.

Rio Tinto and Chalco agreed to acquire a controlling stake in Brazilian aluminum business CBA for $902.6 million.

CSPC Pharmaceutical signed a deal with AstraZeneca for weight-loss therapy, with potential payments up to $18.5 billion.

3i Group shares surged due to strong sales growth at its key asset, discount retailer Action.

Renew Holdings expressed confidence for the full year, supported by a record order book.

AstraZeneca plans to invest $15 billion in China by 2030 to expand its manufacturing and R&D capabilities.

Alfa Financial anticipates reporting annual revenue and profit growth, exceeding market guidance.

Airbus initiates a sales drive for the A220-500 ahead of the Farnborough Airshow.

initiates a sales drive for the A220-500 ahead of the Farnborough Airshow. Rio Tinto and Chinalco acquire a majority stake in Brazilian aluminum maker CBA.

and Chinalco acquire a majority stake in Brazilian aluminum maker CBA. Adidas achieves record sales and announces a €1 billion share buyback in 2026.

achieves record sales and announces a €1 billion share buyback in 2026. H&M's Q4 operating profit exceeds expectations.

Caixabank reports a 2.9% fall in net profit in Q4 2025 due to banking tax.

reports a 2.9% fall in net profit in Q4 2025 due to banking tax. Billerud's Q4 results fall short of expectations, leading to a dividend cut.

Avio raises 2025 order and revenue outlook after strong Q4 order flow.

raises 2025 order and revenue outlook after strong Q4 order flow. Nordex SE shares fell 5% following a post-market placement by Skion.

shares fell 5% following a post-market placement by Skion. Stellantis to unveil its strategic plan at the Investor Day in May 2026.

to unveil its strategic plan at the Investor Day in May 2026. Paradox target price lowered by Danske Bank, SEB, and Pareto Securities.

target price lowered by Danske Bank, SEB, and Pareto Securities. Apple plans to prioritize premium iPhone releases in 2026 amid a memory shortage.

plans to prioritize premium iPhone releases in 2026 amid a memory shortage. Amazon in talks to invest up to $50 billion in OpenAI.

in talks to invest up to $50 billion in OpenAI. Microsoft signs a $750M cloud service agreement with Perplexity AI.

signs a $750M cloud service agreement with Perplexity AI. Blackstone reports significant investor withdrawal requests from its private credit fund.

reports significant investor withdrawal requests from its private credit fund. Google launches Vertex AI extensions for .Net developers.

launches Vertex AI extensions for .Net developers. Raytheon awarded a $1.03 billion contract for U.S. Army defense sensors.

awarded a $1.03 billion contract for U.S. Army defense sensors. L3Harris Q4 revenue misses estimates amid U.S. government shutdown pressures.

Q4 revenue misses estimates amid U.S. government shutdown pressures. American Airlines plans to resume daily flights to Venezuela pending FAA approval.

plans to resume daily flights to Venezuela pending FAA approval. Boeing receives an order for 30 737 MAX jets from Air India.

See more news from UK listed companies here

Analyst Recommendations: