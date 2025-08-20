At a time when we marvel at the financial power of contemporary tech giants such as Nvidia, Microsoft, Apple, and their Magnificent Seven counterparts, it is worth remembering that history has already seen behemoths whose size far exceeded, at constant exchange rates, our modern champions. In the 17th and 18th centuries, three companies, the Dutch East India Company, the Mississippi Company and the South Sea Company, achieved staggering valuations of $10.2 trillion, $8.4 trillion and $5.5 trillion in today's dollars, well ahead of Nvidia's peak of $4.2 trillion in 2025. These economic empires, born from monopolies, speculation, and sometimes illusions, illustrate the eternal dance between finance, the collective imagination, and human greed.

The Dutch East India Company: the spice empire and global trade

Founded in 1602, the VOC (Vereenigde Oostindische Compagnie) was the first true multinational company in history. Benefiting from a government charter, it had extraordinary powers: it could raise armies, mint coins, conclude treaties, establish colonies and even wage war. With nearly a million Europeans sent to Asia on almost 5,000 ships, it built a commercial empire that dominated the trade in spices, textiles and porcelain.

Its heyday in 1637 coincided with the famous tulip mania. While the price of a rare bulb could exceed ten years' wages for a craftsman, the VOC saw its capitalization soar to 78 million guilders, or more than $10 trillion in today's money. A staggering figure that makes modern valuations seem almost modest in comparison... This prosperity was as much due to its trade monopolies as to the speculative greed of investors convinced that the riches of Asia and the promises of an exotic nature would never end.

But the VOC was not just an economic player: it shaped the structures of modern capitalism. The Amsterdam stock exchange, where its shares were traded, was one of the first organized markets for financial securities. The company paid regular dividends, sometimes 40% of the initial investment, paving the way for mass capitalism. Yet behind the splendor of Asian trading posts and pepper cargoes lay an empire of relentless brutality: monopolies imposed by force, massacres, slavery, and chronic corruption eventually undermined its reputation before its dissolution in 1799.

The Mississippi Company: John Law's financial utopia

While the VOC was a giant built on tangible trade, the Mississippi Company was built on a promise: to transform the vast territories of Louisiana into an Eldorado. Founded in 1684 and reorganized in 1717 by Scottish financier John Law, it enjoyed a monopoly on French trade with North America. The popular imagination already saw gold mines flowing into the crown's coffers. The reality was infinitely more modest: unhealthy swamps and a territory that was still largely unexplored.

Law, then master of the kingdom's finances, orchestrated a vast communication and money creation operation. The Banque Générale, predecessor of the Banque Royale, flooded the market with paper money, stimulating a frenzy of stock purchases. Between 1719 and the summer of 1720, the share price rose from 500 to 15,000 pounds, propelling the company's valuation to $8.35 trillion in today's dollars. Rue Quincampoix in Paris became the epicenter of frenzied speculation, where aristocrats, bourgeois, and curious onlookers traded securities and fortunes.

However, the bubble was just an illusion. As soon as doubts about Louisiana's real wealth emerged, confidence collapsed. Within a few months, the share price fell back to 500 pounds. Then Law, discredited, fled. The Mississippi Company, a striking symbol of "mass hysteria," was liquidated in 1721. Although it survived for several decades in other forms, notably exploiting trade with Asia and Africa, its legend remains that of a financial mirage that ended in spectacular failure.

The South Sea Company: the British illusion of trade with Spanish America

In 1711, London created the South Sea Company to manage and restructure a colossal portion of the British public debt. In return, the company received a commercial privilege: a monopoly on the African slave trade to Spanish America (the famous Asiento). But the reality of the trade was very meager, as the Spanish jealously guarded their colonies. The company made less profit from trade than from financial manipulation.

In 1720, through a combination of grandiose promises, insider trading, and political corruption, the share price skyrocketed. From £100 in January, it climbed to £1,000 in August, propelling its valuation to the equivalent of $5.52 trillion. The frenzy was such that it gave rise to a series of absurd bubbles, with some companies going public with no other plan than to raise money by exploiting the credulity of the public. A famous caricature of the time summed up the madness: "a company to carry out a business of extraordinary importance... which no one must know anything about."

The collapse was brutal. By the fall of 1720, the stock had fallen below its initial price, ruining thousands of investors, including big names in the aristocracy and science, such as Isaac Newton, who is said to have lost a huge amount. A parliamentary committee uncovered a network of fraud, bribery, and speculation. Several ministers were dismissed, and Robert Walpole, the future prime minister, had to orchestrate a rescue operation to prevent the collapse of the British financial system. The South Sea Company survived, but deprived of any real ambition, it was reduced to a technical role of public debt management.

Source: Visual Capitalist

Bubbles, speculation, and collective memory

These three companies illustrate how finance, since its modern emergence, has been fueled by hope, excess, and credulity. Tulip mania in the Netherlands, the Louisiana fever in France, and the South Sea bubble in England share a common mechanism: the exaltation of infinite possibilities, quickly followed by the abyss of disillusionment. All three also reveal how public authorities become entangled with businesses, sometimes encouraging, sometimes rescuing projects with shaky foundations.

The stories of these episodes have fueled a wealth of literature. Charles Mackay, in his famous 1841 book on collective delusions, popularized the idea that these bubbles were paradigmatic examples of mass madness. Modern historiography takes a more nuanced view: tulip mania, for example, was less devastating than long believed. But the imagination has retained the excesses, the ruins, and the speculative madness.

A mirror of the present

Compared to these titans of the past, the Magnificent Seven seem almost wise. Nvidia with $4.2 trillion, Microsoft with $3.8 trillion and Apple with $3.15 trillion have not yet reached the heights of the VOC or the Mississippi Company. However, the dynamics are similar: an unprecedented concentration of wealth and power, driven by a collective belief in the endless growth of technology. But unlike the companies of yesterday, these giants are built on tangible innovations, global markets, and diversified business models that give them far greater resilience.