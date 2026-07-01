As a result, over the full first half, the French passenger-car market recorded a slight increase of 1.78%, still on a raw-data basis, for a total of 857 166 registrations.

At the manufacturer level, Stellantis saw its sales of this type of vehicle jump 9.55%, to 41 810 units, last month. Over the first six months of the year, they are up only very slightly, by just 0.56%, to 230 959 units.

For Renault Group, June ended with an increase of 1.04%, to 49 767 units, but over the first half, registrations of new passenger cars are down 3.81%, to 223 574 units.

On the Paris stock exchange, Stellantis shares are up 0.64%, at €5.014, while Renault is posting one of the best performances in the CAC 40, up 2.31% at €25.66.