The French auto market posts a sharp rise in June

According to La Plateforme Automobile, in June, registrations of new passenger cars jumped 11.37% in France, for a total of 188 787 units on a raw-data basis. It should be noted, however, that June 2026 had 22 days, versus only 20 in June 2025.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 07/01/2026 at 04:27 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

As a result, over the full first half, the French passenger-car market recorded a slight increase of 1.78%, still on a raw-data basis, for a total of 857 166 registrations.



At the manufacturer level, Stellantis saw its sales of this type of vehicle jump 9.55%, to 41 810 units, last month. Over the first six months of the year, they are up only very slightly, by just 0.56%, to 230 959 units.



For Renault Group, June ended with an increase of 1.04%, to 49 767 units, but over the first half, registrations of new passenger cars are down 3.81%, to 223 574 units.



On the Paris stock exchange, Stellantis shares are up 0.64%, at €5.014, while Renault is posting one of the best performances in the CAC 40, up 2.31% at €25.66.