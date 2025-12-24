The Goudet Group Surpasses 5% Stake in Coface

The group comprising Olivier Goudet, the company Platin under his control, and Augustin Goudet has declared to the AMF that, on December 19, it exceeded the thresholds of 5% of Coface's share capital and voting rights, now holding 5.01% of the insurer's capital and voting rights.

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/24/2025 at 08:10 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

This crossing of thresholds results from the acquisition of Coface shares both off-market and on-market, as well as the conclusion of a "total return swap" contract with physical settlement. On this occasion, Olivier Goudet, both directly and through Platin, crossed the same thresholds.