A barrel of oil is back above the $100 mark. Strains on supply routes have reached an unprecedented level, sharpened by the Houthis' announcement that they will close the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait. This is the perfect moment to take a quick tour of how this price is actually formed.

As in most trading rooms around the world, checking the price of a barrel has become routine at MarketScreener. It's a good time to restate a reality: the quotes scrolling across our screens are only reference points. On the ground, the oil market is infinitely more complex.

For newcomers, the first step is to break a myth. There are not just one or two kinds of oil (like Brent and WTI), but dozens. Each has its own specifications and its own price. Since listing them all is impossible, they are grouped into three broad families based on API gravity (which measures whether crude is heavy or light relative to water) and sulfur content (a "sweet" crude has little, a "sour" crude has a lot).

From heavy oil to light crude: three categories in the market

At the bottom of the scale sits heavy and extra-heavy oil. Thick and often very high in sulfur, it requires complex refineries that are energy-hungry and hydrogen-intensive. It is used mainly to make heavy fuel oil for merchant ships, asphalt and bitumen. The best-known grades include Western Canadian Select (Canada), Maya (Mexico) and the Orinoco Belt (Venezuela).

One notch up, medium crudes offer the ideal compromise. Less viscous, they are primarily used to produce diesel, heating oil and lubricants. Key benchmarks include Saudi Arab Light and Russia's Urals.

At the top of the podium are light, sweet crudes. Very fluid, with an amber-to-yellow hue, they are the easiest and cheapest to refine. Ideal for producing gasoline or jet fuel, they also supply the feedstock for plastics, synthetic fibers, detergents and fertilizers. This ultra-prized category underpins the two stars on our screens: America's WTI and Europe's Brent.

These light crudes sit alongside a global production picture dominated by a top trio: the United States leads with about 13 Mb/d of crude oil, followed by Saudi Arabia (9 to 10 Mb/d) and Russia (9 Mb/d). For those who want to explore this map in more detail, go here.

Source - Globalenergymonitor.org

Indexes more than prices

But where do these Brent and WTI quotes come from? In the past, oil companies or OPEC set administered prices by contract. The explosion in the number of fields, traders and refineries quickly made that system unmanageable. To keep a steady compass, the market created reference points (benchmarks) by selecting three ultra-liquid, stable and easy-to-deliver crudes: Brent, WTI and Dubai/Oman (the reference for flows into Asia).

Even though they represent only a small share of global production, these three crudes serve as the reference for the entire market. If you discovered a field in your backyard and filled a 159-liter barrel, its price would not automatically be Brent. It would be set relative to that reference, with a discount or a premium depending on its quality, notably its density and sulfur content, as well as its transportation cost.

Who sets the value of these spreads? Specialized price-reporting agencies, such as S&P Global Platts or Argus Media. Their experts analyze the real price of cargoes traded in Le Havre, Singapore or Rotterdam, then publish updated differential grids. For the most curious, here is what that can look like.

Crude Oil Market Wire - S&P Global

When "paper" oil collides with real-world constraints

Two days before the May 2020 WTI contract expired, the market tipped into chaos. In the middle of global lockdowns, consumption collapsed. Traders found themselves trapped with "paper" contracts whose settlement requires physical delivery at the Cushing hub in Oklahoma.

The problem: in Cushing, tanks were overflowing. Unlike Brent, which can be stored on ships at sea, WTI is a landlocked crude. With no tank trucks, no available storage capacity, and squeezed by the forced unwinding of certain investment funds (ETFs), speculators panicked.

For the first time in history, the price fell to $0, then plunged to -$37.63 a barrel. While that negative price reflected a highly localized logistics jam, the image stuck: financiers paid nearly $38 per barrel to storage specialists to take their contracts off their hands.

That episode shows the gap between finance and the real world. On London's ICE or New York's NYMEX, algorithms trade standardized contracts to speculate. On the other side of the mirror, a supertanker carrying millions of real barrels racks up tens of thousands of euros in penalties per day when it sits stuck off a port.

The secret of the oil Super Majors

It is often assumed that giants like TotalEnergies, BP or Shell amass their billions only by pumping crude or selling fuel at the pump. That misses the hidden engine of their model: trading. In their investigation The World for Sale, journalists Javier Blas and Jack Farchy describe how BP built in London, starting in the 1990s, what Wall Street dubbed "the biggest hedge fund on the planet backed by pipelines". While the American majors stayed cautious, European groups built true trading powerhouses on top of their infrastructure, such as TOTSA, TotalEnergies' Geneva-based subsidiary.

Their secret? Privileged access to information. While a trader watches weekly US government reports to estimate inventories, a trader at Total or BP knows the market's real condition thanks to the tanks at its own refineries and the position of its ships.

By trading each day two to three times more oil than they produce, these companies do far more than move their own crude. They buy competitors' barrels, blend grades in the holds of their tankers to meet refiners' needs on a bespoke basis, and profit from the smallest price difference from one port to another.

The screen is not the market

Oil is not an exception. This mismatch between the displayed quote and on-the-ground reality affects almost all commodity markets. It is the same principle in real estate: in Paris, the average price per square meter points to a broad trend, but the amount written on the check at the notary rarely matches that theoretical figure.

Even if it glosses over some essential parameters, the quote scrolling across our screens remains our most accessible indicator for taking the market's temperature, especially when geopolitical and logistical strains are piling up.

