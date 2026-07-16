The KOSPI is the year's best-performing index. But it's far from smooth sailing.

This market on its own sums up this year's stockmarket dynamics. Stocks are rising, but the rally is highly concentrated around one theme; semiconductors. That is true in Europe and the US, and it is even more true in South Korea, where two companies, Samsung and SK Hynix, quite literally make the market (about half of the KOSPI). Two companies that crossed the key trillion-dollar market-cap threshold this year.

And the KOSPI has not only become a leading indicator for Wall Street, it is also a market that amplifies every move: the upside surges as well as the pullbacks. It is not unusual to see sessions with even 7% or 8% swings. In the newsroom, when the KOSPI does not move by at least 3%, we check whether it's a public holiday or not in South Korea. And the numbers back up that impression. In 2026, SK Hynix closed more than 50 sessions with a move of at least 5%.

Lottery draw

And volatility has even picked up in recent weeks, with rotations within tech, Samsung's results, as well as SK Hynix's stockmarket listing on Wall Street. -14, +11, -3, -6, +5, -15, +9... SK Hynix's last 10 sessions, for that matter, look more like a lottery draw than stockmarket moves (and I'm not even talking about the Wall Street trading...).

KOSPI volatility over 30 days. Source: Bloomberg

These moves also reflect a significant level of speculation in this market, with strong retail involvement (individual investors). Speculation that even forces local authorities to step in. This morning, South Korea announced that it is suspending new listings of leveraged ETFs on individual stocks.

Valuations... on the floor

However, despite that volatility, the performance is broadly positive. The KOSPI is the best-performing index worldwide in 2026 (+62%). That was already the case in 2025, with a 76% gain.

I often cite an anecdote to illustrate the performance of South Korean stocks over the past two years: during his campaign, the South Korean president, elected in June 2025, had set a target of 5,000 points for the KOSPI. For the record, the index set a record at 9,000 points in late June...

However, since late June, the correction has been fairly brutal. The index has fallen by 25% from the record reached less than a month ago (9,115 points on June 22).

Even so, profit expectations have not been reduced. As a result, the KOSPI hit an early-week low in valuation terms. The KOSPI is currently trading at around 8x earnings. In comparison, the S&P 500's forward P/E exceeds 20x.

KOSPI performance (white) and forward P/E (blue). Source: Bloomberg