Yesterday, investors initially clung to the strong figures posted by Nvidia Corporation, yet the momentum faltered. Equities markets remain immersed in uncertainty and risk assets have taken another sharp hit, particularly technology stocks tied to artificial intelligence and cryptocurrencies. The third Friday of the month, known for options settlement, presents a real market litmus test.

For the first time in many months, the market saviour mantle seemed a little too large for Nvidia to wear. Investors had placed considerable hope on the group to inject further fuel into the AI-speculation engine. To its credit, it delivered, posting extremely high growth, profits and forward guidance. The initial reaction in trading was upbeat: the share jumped by 5% at the open, providing a momentary boost for Wall Street. But it appears the heart has been missing from New York trading in recent sessions.

As I explained yesterday, the elephant in the room was not Nvidia, but whether the rest of the AI-ecosystem could generate profits commensurate with the investments made. And in this respect, Nvidia’s report did not provide the answer. As a result, the Nasdaq-100 began the session in optimism but closed down 2.4%. AI-correlated stocks were again decimated. In November, Palantir Technologies lost 22%; CoreWeave 48%; AMD 19%. Other risk assets followed suit. Bitcoin has lost nearly one-third of its value since the peak on 6 October, slipping under USD 86,000 this morning. On the S&P 500, the so-called "boring" stocks reclaimed the spotlight. Walmart Inc. emerged from hibernation in the consumer-staples space, surging 6.5% after raising its full-year guidance for a second time this year, despite the inflationary backdrop in the U.S. The health-care sector, another defensive category, also held up while the tech sector stumbled.

In Europe, stock markets initially greeted the Nvidia prints with approval—alongside the rest of the world. And then, as things began to fall apart in New York, the indices attempted to draw a ski-jump ramp: launch from the top and let gravity take over. Since the session was nearing its close at the moment of the ramp, European indices managed to hang on to modest gains: for example, +0.4% for the Stoxx Europe 600, +0.2% for the FTSE 100 and +0.5% for the Dax. But these gains are deceptive: if the session had lasted another two hours, we’d have needed shovels and pickaxes just to salvage the closing prices.

Against this backdrop, the final session of the week promises to be tense. The volatility index VIX has climbed to its highest level since the tariff-tussle chaos of April 2025. (Investopedia) Investors do not favour trading on a Friday that opens in such a set-up, especially when it is also a monthly options-settlement day, as is the case today. It is the moment when the options market places its bets on the future. When sentiment is weak, this can lead to unpleasant sessions. Vigilance is therefore essential, even though the Wall Street futures are positioned for a rebound. Yesterday’s experience showed that one can be +2.4% at the open and end up -2.4%.

On the macro front today, we have a salvo of activity PMIs around the world. This statistic is highly regarded for its forward-looking character in each country. Its importance is heightened in the U.S., where official data are currently scarce. Yesterday, the partial U.S. employment figures for September provided little clarity: the country is still hiring, but the unemployment rate rose to 4.4%, a level unseen for several quarters. The odds of a rate cut by Federal Reserve at the December meeting have edged up slightly from 30% to 35%, but the position remains one of minority expectation.

In Japan, inflation accelerated slightly in October, while import-export figures show a reduction of trade with the U.S. and an increase with the rest of the world. The rumour of an intervention by the Bank of Japan to support the yen has resurfaced, as parity with the dollar fell to a ten-month low.

In the Asia-Pacific region this morning, red dominates late in the day: Tokyo was down more than 2.4%, Seoul about 3.8%, Taiwan 3.6%. In mainland China, Hong Kong and Australia, losses hovered around 1.5%. India once again stood out, limiting its decline to 0.4%. Leading European indicators point to a sharp opening in the red, despite Wall Street futures turning green. Indeed the gap from yesterday’s close needs to be bridged.

Today's economic highlights:

On the agenda today: Japan's PMIs, followed by those of France, Germany, the Eurozone, and the United Kingdom; In the United States, the PMIs and the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index will also be released. See the full calendar here.

GBP / USD : US$1.31

: US$1.31 Gold : US$4,035.3

: US$4,035.3 Crude Oil (BRENT) : US$62.68

: US$62.68 United States 10 years : 4.09%

: 4.09% BITCOIN: US$85,432.5

