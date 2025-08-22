Every August, the financial world turns its gaze toward a small resort town in Wyoming. The Jackson Hole Symposium, hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, is not Davos, not an IMF summit, not even a congressional hearing. Yet in the imaginations of traders and economists, it looms larger than all of them. For forty-odd years, central bankers have used the mountain backdrop to test their rhetorical range: are they hawks, doves, or something in between?

This year, Jerome Powell steps up once again. U.S. stock futures, which wobbled through a week of red screens and tech-sector selloffs, are inching upward in anticipation of his speech. The choreography is familiar: markets hold their breath, futures contracts twitch, and financial journalists scramble for the adjective that will define the moment. "Resolute" in 2022, "flexible" in 2023, “balanced” perhaps in 2025.

The stakes are higher than they appear in a morning's flickering futures data. The Fed is caught between two conflicting mandates: to support the labor market and to tame inflation. Powell's predecessors rarely had to juggle both so acutely at once. Unemployment is beginning to show early signs of strain, but wage growth has not slowed enough to convince policymakers that inflationary pressure is truly gone.

That paradox - labor weakness without wage weakness - explains why the probability of a September rate cut, once nearly assured, has slipped. According to the CME's FedWatch tool, traders see a 71% chance of a quarter-point cut, down from 85% just a week ago. Markets, ever skittish, are recalibrating expectations not because of Powell's words (yet) but because of what they imagine he might say.

This week's losses in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq underscore the fragility of the bull narrative. Big Tech, the weightiest component of U.S. equity markets, has begun to show cracks. Nvidia, whose chips have come to symbolize both the promise and peril of AI, stumbled after asking Foxconn to suspend work on a China-bound product. Meta fell more than 1% despite its glittering $10 billion cloud deal with Alphabet - an agreement that might have been headline gold in another week but now reads more like a truce between rivals navigating uncertain terrain.

The broader irony is that technology stocks, once viewed as immune to macroeconomic drag, are now the most sensitive to Powell's tone. High valuations are discounted on the thinnest slivers of interest-rate expectations. A hawkish phrase can erase billions in market capitalization; a dovish sigh can conjure them back.

Meanwhile, America's great economic engine - the consumer - shows signs of fatigue. Walmart's executives speak of tariffs inflating costs week after week, and retailers from Target to The Home Depot report mixed results. The resilience of household spending, once the mantra of the post-pandemic rebound, may now be giving way to a quieter anxiety: Americans are still buying, but they are also feeling the pinch.

This is the backdrop Powell must navigate: a consumer squeezed by tariffs, corporations struggling to defend margins, and a market addicted to monetary anesthesia. His speech will not resolve these contradictions. But it will signal how long the world can expect to live in this suspended state, where interest rates, inflation, and growth form an uneasy trinity.

In Asia-Pacific, Japan's Nikkei remained stable at the end of trading, while the broader Topix index rose by around 0.5%. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng rose modestly, gaining 0.4%. Elsewhere, South Korea's Kospi rebounded 0.8%, while Australia's ASX lost ground, as did India's Nifty. European leading indicators and futures on Wall Street are slightly up.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: Germany's quarterly adjusted GDP; retail sales excluding automotive fuel in the United Kingdom; business confidence in France. See the full calendar here.

Dollar index : 98,650

: 98,650 Gold : $3,329

: $3,329 Crude Oil (BRENT) : $67.61 ( WTI ) $63.54

: $67.61 ( ) $63.54 United States 10 years : 4.28%

: 4.28% BITCOIN: $111,815

In corporate news:

Zoom Communications reported a 10% increase in Q2 EPS and raised its full-year outlook, driven by enterprise growth and strong AI product adoption.

JPMorgan Chase agreed to pay $330 million to the Malaysian government to settle all claims related to the 1MDB corruption scandal, while its Swiss unit was separately fined for money laundering failures.

Blackstone is set to acquire Warehouse REIT after rival bidder Tritax BigBox REIT confirmed it won't raise its offer.

Workday reported a 12.6% revenue increase in Q2, raising its full-year guidance while also announcing the acquisition of AI recruitment firm Paradox.

Chime partnered with Workday to offer financial wellness benefits through the Workday platform, integrating tools like savings and credit-building for employees.

BJ's Wholesale reported better-than-expected EPS in Q2 and raised its FY25 EPS forecast, though revenue slightly missed estimates.

Ubiquiti beat Q4 estimates with revenue of $759.2 million, and announced a $500 million stock repurchase plan.

Boeing defended its latest contract offer to striking workers in St. Louis, including a 20% wage increase and expanded benefits, though no talks are planned to resume negotiations.

Jefferies told its senior bankers to collaborate on deals to secure higher bonuses, shifting from its traditional deal-based compensation model.

Starbucks asked shortlisted bidders, including Carlyle, KKR, and Tencent, to submit offers for a stake in its China unit within two weeks.

Tesla raised the price of its top Cybertruck model, the Cyberbeast, by $15,000 in the U.S., adding premium features despite slower-than-expected sales.

Nike is revamping its ACG sub-brand to push into the outdoor sportswear market, targeting China as a key growth area amid recent sales declines there.

Sferical AI, a new supercomputing AI venture backed by AstraZeneca, Ericsson, Saab, SEB, and Wallenberg Investments, launched in Sweden with support from Nvidia.

OpenAI revealed in court filings that Elon Musk sought Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's help to fund a bid to acquire the AI company.

Meta signed a cloud deal worth over $10 billion with Google, which is enhancing its new Pixel devices with AI.

Nvidia halted production of its H20 AI chip due to market conditions and directives in China.

BlackRock advises investors to boost their investments in hedge funds.

Dynavax shingles vaccine demonstrated an immune response comparable to GSK's vaccine in a recent study.

