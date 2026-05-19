For years, the American crypto industry has developed within a regulatory fog. Entrepreneurs launched tokens, investors bought in, platforms listed assets, regulators litigated, courts arbitrated, and Congress often watched as the sector outpaced the law. Consequently, the world's leading financial power found itself with a massive crypto market but a fragmented, uncertain legal framework, often defined ex post facto through lawsuits. This is precisely what the CLARITY Act seeks to rectify.

A Vote That Shifts the Atmosphere

On May 14, 2026, the Senate Banking Committee approved the CLARITY Act by a 15-9 vote, sending this landmark legislation on crypto market structure to the full Senate. All Republicans voted in favor, joined by two Democrats, Ruben Gallego and Angela Alsobrooks. While not yet written down in law, it represents a significant breakthrough: Washington, which for years moved from one lawsuit to another and from one interpretation to the next, is finally beginning to codify what constitutes a digital asset, what defines a "digital commodity," and what remains under the purview of traditional securities law.

As a reminder, the House of Representatives already passed its own version of the bill in July 2025 by a vote of 294 to 134. Subsequently, in January 2026, the Senate Agriculture Committee - which oversees the CFTC - advanced its own portion of the reform, focused on "digital commodities" and their spot markets. In the meantime, the file stalled for months over a seemingly technical but explosively political question: whether crypto platforms could remunerate stablecoin holders in a manner resembling bank interest. The dispute was serious enough to prompt the White House to convene banks and crypto groups to seek a compromise. This May 14 vote is therefore not a new starting point; it is the resumption of a legislative battle that had been frozen for months.

Origins of the Bill and Why It Is Arriving Now

To understand the significance of the CLARITY Act, one must look back at the previous decade. In the US, the crypto sector grew in a state of almost permanent uncertainty. The SEC sued platforms and issuers, arguing that certain tokens fell under securities law; the industry countered that a blockchain, a network token, or a stablecoin could not be classified as simply as a stock or a bond. As a result, instead of a robust framework enacted by Congress, the country long operated based on prosecutions, judicial settlements, and diverging interpretations between the SEC, the CFTC, and the courts. Proponents of the bill call this the "regulatory gray zone." Opponents sometimes view it, conversely, as the final safety net against premature normalization.

The true political pivot began in January 2025, when Donald Trump signed an executive order calling for "regulatory clarity" for crypto financial technologies, a review of existing rules, support for dollar-backed stablecoins, and making the United States the global hub for crypto innovation. The text established a presidential working group on crypto-asset markets. A few months later, the GENIUS Act, dedicated to stablecoins, was passed by Congress and signed into law in July 2025, giving the sector its first major federal victory.

What the Legislation Actually Builds

The core of the CLARITY Act is not merely to "legalize crypto" - it is to classify. The bill seeks to distinguish between several families of crypto-assets and provides that an asset originating from a project still dependent on entrepreneurial efforts can, over time, transition to a status more akin to a "digital commodity" if the network becomes sufficiently decentralized. In particular, the project creates the concept of an "ancillary asset," presumes that a network token falls into this category unless proven otherwise, imposes initial and semi-annual disclosure obligations, and opens a specific exemption, dubbed "Regulation Crypto," allowing certain projects to raise up to $50m p.a. for four years - or 10% of the total value of their circulating assets - with a cumulative limit of $200m. Clearly, the text attempts to build a middle path between completely unregulated fundraising and the obligation to treat every token as a traditional listed stock.

At the same time, the bill does not erase the existing arsenal. The official summary from the Banking Committee specifies that certain preemptions of state laws would be introduced, while state anti-fraud powers would be preserved. It also maintains the application of federal insider trading laws for securities transactions involving ancillary assets. Most importantly, it insists on a point of great significance to traditional regulators: tokenized securities remain securities. In other words, transforming a stock or a debt instrument into a blockchain token does not suddenly change its legal nature. The bill even directs the SEC to study the regulatory treatment of these tokenized securities, their custody, inter-agency coordination and consumer protection.

The legislation is also not a simple charter of freedom for platforms. It subjects brokers, dealers, and "digital commodity" exchanges to the Bank Secrecy Act, with all its implications for anti-money laundering, customer identification, and enhanced due diligence. It creates a minimal federal framework for crypto-ATMs, including anti-fraud measures, transaction limits for new customers and a mandatory hotline. It enables stablecoin issuers and digital asset service providers to impose, under certain conditions, short temporary freezes on suspicious transactions, particularly at the request of law enforcement. It also provides for risk management standards when an intermediary routes operations toward DeFi protocols, requiring analysis of money laundering, sanctions evasion, fraud, market manipulation and cyber risk. In other words, the text blends market liberalization with a tightening of operational requirements.

The other crux of the compromise concerns stablecoins. Section 404 of the bill prohibits covered providers from paying US customers passive interest, or any mechanism economically equivalent to an interest-bearing bank deposit, simply for holding stablecoins in a wallet. However, the project permits, subject to future joint SEC-CFTC-Treasury oversight, rewards linked to activity: use in a transaction, payment discounts, compensation for liquidity provision, or participation in certain services or programs. The compromise is thus politically nuanced: yes to usage-based logic, no to the reconstitution of quasi-deposit accounts outside the insured banking system. On another front, the bill also clarifies that banks, bank holding companies, national banks, state banks, and certain credit unions may use digital assets and blockchain for all activities they are already authorized to perform, such as payments, credit, custody, or trading.

Why the Industry Is Pushing So Hard

For the sector, the CLARITY Act represents much more than a technical document. It is the culmination of several years of lobbying, and perhaps the moment when crypto ceases to be an object defined by its litigation to become a sector recognized by the legislature. The industry has invested over $119m to support pro-crypto candidates. Major players such as Coinbase, Circle, Ripple, and large Silicon Valley funds have campaigned for a law that would finally stabilize the boundary between what falls under the SEC, what falls under the CFTC, and what can exist in a third zone better suited to decentralized networks.

The battle over the CLARITY Act is not just domestic. It is part of a global competition to see which major economic bloc will be the first to offer a comprehensive, readable, and practicable framework to the crypto industry. The European Union has already adopted MiCA, which entered into force in 2023 and has been largely applicable since December 30, 2024, featuring a harmonized licensing regime for crypto-asset service providers. In Asia, Hong Kong implemented its stablecoin regime in August 2025 and granted its first licenses in April 2026 to institutions linked to HSBC and Standard Chartered. In other words, while Washington was still hesitating between lawsuits, drafts, and adjourned markups, other jurisdictions were already putting their regimes into production.

This is also why Scott Bessent speaks of a flight of development toward Abu Dhabi or Singapore. Behind the rhetoric of technological sovereignty lies a simple economic reality: businesses detest legal uncertainty. A platform, a stablecoin issuer, a custodian, or an institutional developer will always prefer a demanding but stable framework over a litigation jungle where the same activity can be considered innocent today and prosecutable tomorrow. The CLARITY Act is therefore simultaneously an economic policy law, a competitiveness law, and a catch-up law against jurisdictions that have already taken the lead.

A Law on Crypto, but Above All a Law on Trust

However, the hardest part is not over. The bill must still pass the full Senate, integrate or harmonize elements already advanced by the Agriculture Committee, and then return to a format compatible with the version adopted by the House before it can reach the President's desk.

The Final Word: Bitcoin was born after the 2008 financial crisis, within a vision of breaking away from central banks, commercial banks, Wall Street, and the State. 17 years later, major crypto platforms are asking the US Congress to write rules for them. But "recognition" comes at a price. It involves legal categories, reporting obligations, anti-money laundering controls, enforcement powers, procedures, limits, and political trade-offs. This is perhaps the true transition to adulthood. An industry does not become systemic because it evades the rules. It becomes so when it forces the rules to be rewritten around it.