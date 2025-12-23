The year 2025 gave investors the illusion of a world that had become readable again. Equity indices set record after record, volatility stayed muted (apart from the April episode), and the dominant narrative-of a resilient US economy powered by artificial intelligence-prevailed with little resistance. Yet behind this reassuring facade, macroeconomic tensions have been building up. As 2026 approaches, the real challenge is less about predicting market direction than identifying the structural forces at work in an environment that has become profoundly asymmetrical.

From a market perspective, 2025 will be remembered as an exceptional year. The S&P 500 is up 17% YTD, marking a third consecutive year of exceptional returns. This momentum has generated a powerful wealth effect, supporting consumption amongst the most affluent households and helping sustain the momentum of the US economy. However, this performance masks extreme concentration. The top ten US market caps now represent nearly 40% of the index's total capitalization. This dominance is not unprecedented in market history, but it mechanically increases the system's vulnerability to any disappointment on earnings. The high valuations of technology stocks - often labeled a bubble - are nevertheless based on solid fundamentals: structural growth, high margins and strong balance sheets. The central risk is not irrational exuberance, but a possible gap between very high expectations and the reality of future results.

An increasingly pronounced K-shaped economy

Behind buoyant markets, the US economic backdrop reveals a persistent divide. The expansion is clearly K-shaped. High-income households, who are direct beneficiaries of rising financial asset prices, continue to spend, while middle- and lower-income households face the combined pressure of past inflation, the cost of credit, and weakness in certain cyclical sectors, notably housing.

This dichotomy is reflected in macro dynamics. After avoiding recession in 2024, in 2025 the US economy was supported by three powerful engines.

The first is the spectacular rise in equity markets.

The second lies in the surge of AI-related investment. Spending on data centers now reaches 1.3% of GDP, a historically high level, while AI adoption is advancing rapidly across the productive fabric: 9% of US companies already integrate it into their production and 44% use paid solutions.

The third engine is fiscal. The One Big Beautiful Bill Act has stimulated investment via tax incentives favorable to equipment and R&D. While household tax cuts have not yet fully taken effect, they should materialize as massive tax refunds in spring 2026, providing temporary support for consumption.

Tariffs, immigration and inflation: a three-phase cycle

These supports are nonetheless offset by restrictive forces. The sharp increase in tariffs generated over $29bn in monthly receipts in summer 2025. So far, a large share of this cost has been absorbed by companies, although a gradual pass-on to consumer prices is expected in late 2025 and 2026. In parallel, tighter migration policies are reducing labor supply, weighing on potential growth.

Central banks: caution and gradual normalization

In this context, the Federal Reserve is likely to remain in cautious normalization mode. The diversity of views amongst policymakers suggests a moderate easing path, with two to three rate cuts over the whole of 2026. Long-term rates should remain in a narrow range, with a slight steepening of the curve. For bond investors, the issue is no longer perfect rate timing, but rather the ability to lock in income durably. Investment-grade bonds, municipal credit and certain securitized segments offer attractive entry points, provided one adopts an active, selective approach.

2026: an environment rich in risks... and catalysts

The risks to this scenario are numerous. A legal challenge to tariffs, a pre-election fiscal stimulus, or a sudden reversal in the AI cycle could profoundly alter the macro-financial balance. The rising cost of AI - notably in energy - could also force companies to arbitrate between investment, employment and margins. But catalysts abound. The broadening of the AI ecosystem beyond mega-caps, targeted deregulation in the US, a revival in M&A activity, and the rise of investments tied to economic, energy and industrial security sketch a landscape of selective opportunities.

Diversification, more strategic than ever

Finally, 2025 reminded us of an often-forgotten truth: diversification never died. International markets (emerging, European and Japanese) delivered spectacular performance, with clear outperformance versus US equities (adjusted for the currency effect, which was significant this year on the USD). This momentum rests on improving fundamentals, an expected convergence of earnings growth around 10% in 2026, and more supportive fiscal policies, notably in Europe and Japan.

Beneath an apparent stability, imbalances remain. It is precisely in this complex environment, requiring careful analysis and active management, that the best long-term opportunities are created. And that is exactly what we offer with the management team at MarketScreener. Thanks to our dynamic approach, our investment portfolios adapt to the context and shifting trends.

This year again, we significantly outperformed all benchmark indices across all continents. You can view the performance of our real portfolios by following this link.

Until we see you again next year, we wish you a very happy holiday season.