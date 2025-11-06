Yesterday's panic is today's relief rally. After investors fled from artificial-intelligence stocks amid warnings of a looming correction, markets are suddenly back in good spirits. Nasdaq futures are up, AI names are rebounding, and traders who dumped their tech darlings are once again wondering if they sold too soon. The mood on Wall Street has turned erratic, swinging between euphoria and dread with every headline.

Behind the mood swings lies a market trying to price the future in the dark. The longest U.S. government shutdown in history has frozen the official data flow, forcing investors and the Federal Reserve to navigate blind. Without reliable figures on jobs or inflation, each private report carries outsized influence. ADP's strong jobs estimate hinted at resilience, Challenger's report of the worst October layoffs in 22 years suggested the opposite.

Technology remains the nerve centre of this volatility. The same stocks that powered the market to record highs this year - AI, chips, cloud - are now the ones keeping traders up at night. Qualcomm warned that a key customer, Samsung, may cut orders next year. Its shares dipped despite solid sales.

Still, the "AI trade" refuses to die. Datadog jumped after lifting its forecasts, Snap surged on news of a partnership with Perplexity AI. Investors are caught between fearing a bubble and fearing they'll miss the next one.

Earnings season has been kinder than expected. Of the 379 S&P 500 companies that have reported, more than four-fifths beat forecasts, well above the historical average. Yet that hasn't translated into steady gains. DoorDash plunged after disappointing profits, Elf Beauty cratered, and even solid numbers from Qualcomm and Tesla barely moved the dial.

Outside tech, the picture is equally uneven. Diageo, maker of Johnnie Walker and Guinness, cut its guidance as consumers in America and China tightened their belts. Pfizer is still hunting for growth, upping its bid for the weight-loss startup Metsera as Novo Nordisk circles. By contrast, Maersk raised its earnings outlook after a jump in Asian freight demand.

Bond traders are twitchy. Large asset managers such as Pictet and Jefferies are underweight Treasurys, betting that investors are far too hopeful about rate cuts. The dollar, after reaching a five-month high, is easing. Gold is climbing again, an old reflex when nerves return.

Abroad, policymakers are treading carefully. The Bank of England is expected to hold rates this week but may hint at a December cut. Sterling has weakened as traders position for that shift.

Investors are weighing the consequences of a potentially unfavourable ruling from the US Supreme Court on the legal legitimacy of the Trump administration's tariffs. A pivotal hearing took place yesterday, and it didn't go particularly well for the executive, despite a Republican-leaning bench. At the heart of the case is President Trump's use of the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), designed to respond to "unusual and extraordinary" threats. Several justices questioned whether Trump had overstepped congressional authority. Others, notably among the conservatives, underscored the traditional leeway granted to presidents in trade matters, hinting at a potentially split decision.

Trump, who sees tariffs as a cornerstone of both his economic and foreign policy, has urged the Court to issue a swift ruling. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, present at the hearing, said the administration was prepared to continue the legal battle in the event of a setback. A negative or restrictive ruling could have significant implications, particularly regarding financial restitutions. Trump himself warned that an adverse verdict would be "devastating". The Court is expected to issue its ruling in December or January at the earliest.

Meanwhile, several Fed members (Williams, Barr, Waller, Hammack and Musalem) are scheduled to speak today. Earnings season remains in full swing, with results from ConocoPhillips, Airbnb, Veolia, Engie, Commerzbank, Rheinmetall, and many more.

In the Asia-Pacific region, the market apocalypse has also been called off. All indices are trading higher, with Hong Kong and Tokyo posting gains of more than 1.5%. European bourses are bearish, with the Stoxx Europe 600 down 0.1%.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: Japan's PMIs, followed by industrial production in Germany and private sector jobs in France; the unemployment rate in Switzerland and retail sales in the eurozone; in the United Kingdom, the Bank of England's decision on the bank rate; in the United States, Challenger layoffs, new unemployment claims, non-farm productivity, unit labor costs, and wholesale inventories. See the full calendar here.

Dollar index : 99,835

: 99,835 Gold : $4,006

: $4,006 Crude Oil (BRENT) : $63.81 $ ( WTI ) $59.93

: $63.81 $ ( ) $59.93 United States 10 years: 4.15%

BITCOIN: $103,135

