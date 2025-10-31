Yesterday, on the eve of Halloween, the US markets played scary games with a fairly sharp decline in technology stocks. In the evening, however, Apple and Amazon's results gave buyers some cause for optimism. The week ends with a new series of quarterly corporate earnings reports, while the month-long US government shutdown continues to prevent the release of most macroeconomic data in the United States.

Since the beginning of the week, I have been hesitating to write an article that will probably elicit some harsh comments such as ‘OK Boomer’. But here goes. Stock market reactions to earnings reports are becoming increasingly crazy. Double-digit fluctuations have become commonplace, even for companies considered to be stable. We are also seeing drops of 30%, 40% or 50% in a single trading session for companies worth tens of billions. Take Fiserv in the middle of the week, for example: a downward revision of its targets, the departure of its CFO, and poof, its market capitalisation fell from $75 billion to less than $40 billion.

So one of three things is true: either the market has become really bad at valuing companies, or we need to offset mindless rises with mindless falls. Or the company is going to collapse in the not-too-distant future. Specifically regarding Fiserv, after losing nearly half its value in two days, the company is trading at 7.5 times next year's expected earnings. That's barely more expensive than Valeo. Except that Valeo is an automotive equipment manufacturer in a depressed market, while Fiserv is a fintech company, albeit a somewhat old one, but with a 10-year average P/E ratio closer to 40 than 7.5. But perhaps the market believes that Fiserv will eventually disappear, wiped out by AI-powered start-ups?

What is certain is that post-earnings volatility yesterday resulted in declines of 10% or more for seven large S&P 500 stocks (eBay, Meta, Chipotle and Cigna in particular). Europe was not to be outdone, with WPP, Kongsberg and Arcadis plunging more than 10% in the Stoxx Europe 600. There were slightly fewer spectacular rises yesterday, but the same applies to gains. To my knowledge, there is no research documenting a dramatic increase in volatility around earnings in the recent period. My thinking is partly anecdotal. But at least one academic study has shown that market reactions to earnings became stronger in the period 2001 to 2016 than they had been previously. The authors explain this by the increased transparency of corporate communications and the growth in distribution channels. The trend has only strengthened since then. I have no doubt that in the age of social media, storytelling and greater access to the market for individuals, crowd movements are significantly more powerful.

It is clear that earnings reports shape index performance in their own way. Yesterday, the market was rather alarmed by the headlong rush into AI spending by the major platforms. Meta ended the day down 11% and Microsoft down 3%. The unsinkable Nasdaq 100 took a hit (-1.5%) due to fears surrounding the return on investment of AI. Added to this was the bucket of cold water thrown by the Fed on Wednesday evening on the overheating market. Its chairman left open the possibility of maintaining the status quo on key interest rates at the central bank's last meeting of the year in December, contrary to the consensus, which is still betting on easing.

After the close of Wall Street, however, Amazon and Apple gave futures a boost with their results. The online retailer continues to benefit from sustained growth at AWS, the world's largest cloud provider. Apple, for its part, delivered a mixed performance, to stay with the fruit theme. The market forgave it for slowing down in China thanks to the promise of a bright end to the year. Amazon gained 13% in after-hours trading. Apple settled for 2.5%.

The trade compromise reached between the United States and China on Thursday did not impress financiers. Everyone understood that this is a fragile transitional agreement in the economic war between the two countries. The market bought the rumour and sold the news. In China, the manufacturing industry remains sluggish, as shown by the NBS PMI index published last night, which is not only in contraction territory but also below expectations.

In Asia-Pacific, China continues to decline while Japan and South Korea are progressing, supported by recent agreements signed with the Trump administration. In Australia, the ASX fell for the fourth consecutive session after a rise in inflation dashed hopes of interest rate cuts in the country. Europe is expected to fall, as the pulling power of Apple and Amazon has clearly not survived the Atlantic crossing.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: in Japan, unemployment rate, industrial production, retail trade and retail sales; in China, composite, manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMIs; in France, EU harmonized CPI and PPI; in the eurozone, CPI; in the United States, monthly and yearly core PCE price index, personal income, consumer spending and Chicago MNI PMI. See the full calendar here.

GBP / USD : US$1.31

: US$1.31 Gold : US$4,008

: US$4,008 Crude Oil (BRENT) : US$63.94

: US$63.94 United States 10 years : 4.1%

: 4.1% BITCOIN: US$109,478

In corporate news:

See more news from UK listed companies here

Analyst Recommendations: