November may have gotten off to a rocky start, but equity markets have come roaring back. Three consecutive green sessions in the United States. Two in Europe. While the speculative fever around AI has cooled slightly, the prospect of a looser monetary stance from the US Federal Reserve has reinvigorated market sentiment. A timely reminder: US markets will be closed tomorrow for Thanksgiving.

Equities continued their upward march yesterday, thanks to a coordinated effort from both the old and new economies, a notable shift from the recent pattern. Up until now, index movements resembled a set of communicating vessels: tech stocks took a beating, and defensive segments like healthcare reaped the benefits. Conversely, last Friday's tentative rebound was driven by the tech universe. But yesterday, everyone joined the party-or almost everyone.

It seems someone tied up Nvidia to stop it from joining the feast, much like Cacofonix, the tone-deaf bard from Asterix and Obelix. The world's most valuable company is experiencing a brief fall from grace. The emergence of credible competition has led some investors to wonder whether Nvidia's best days are already behind it. That's far from certain, but what is clear is that serious rivals are looming on the horizon.

Another notable absentee from yesterday's rally was the oil sector. Hopes of a peace deal in Ukraine have raised the prospect of a return to normal trading conditions for Russian oil. Markets are now speculating on a potential supply increase, which pushed Brent crude down to USD 62 a barrel-its lowest level in a month.

The equity rebound continues to hinge on the rising likelihood of a rate cut by the Fed on 10 December. As I like to do from time to time - because even seasoned investors can use a refresher - here's a simplified explanation of why markets get giddy at the mere hint of lower rates.

When a central bank cuts rates, it makes borrowing cheaper. This triggers two immediate effects: first, more actors can afford to borrow. Second, those who already can, borrow even more. More money begins circulating. This stimulates economic activity and encourages risk-taking, including further borrowing. As liquidity builds, risk appetite grows, and capital spreads to more segments of the market-including lower-quality assets.

That's the upside. The downside of rate cuts is that they can foster structural imbalances that are hard to correct and potentially damaging to the economy and society, rampant inflation being the most obvious. But when faced with the choice between a hypothetical future disruption and a rate cut today, investors never hesitate: they go for the cut.

It's powerful fuel for equity markets. Unlike AI-driven investment, which mostly benefits tech, a rate cut is a universal catalyst. Hence the oil-slick-like spread of gains across sectors on Wall Street yesterday. The probability of a Fed rate cut on 10 December has now risen to 85% according to futures contracts, up from 30% just a week ago. This despite mixed economic data out of the US yesterday.

Markets chose to focus on the September decline in household spending as a sign that the US economic slowdown is now a genuine concern, warranting rate cuts. They largely ignored the uptick in producer prices, which could signal a re-emergence of inflationary pressures.

Europe followed Wall Street higher. The Stoxx Europe 600 is up 12% year-to-date, compared with a 15% rise in the S&P 500. For now, 2025 is running above the ten-year average.

Elsewhere in the news, rumour has it that White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett is the leading candidate to become the next Chair of the Federal Reserve in June. A logical choice given his CV and closeness to President Donald Trump.

In the UK, Chancellor Rachel Reeves is due to unveil a budget this morning featuring new tax… Meanwhile, overnight in New Zealand, the central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 2.25%, in line with expectations. Peace talks in Ukraine appear to be making headway. At last check, the Europeans, Americans and Ukrainians are broadly aligned on the final wording of the proposal to be submitted to the Kremlin.

In parallel, disarray seems to persist in Washington over the direction of US diplomacy, particularly following revelations that White House envoy Steve Witkoff allegedly advised Russian intermediaries on how best to approach Donald Trump.

In Asia-Pacific, Japan enjoyed a sharp rebound, with the Nikkei 225 gaining 1.8%. South Korea fared even better, with a 2.7% rise in the KOSPI. India and Australia both advanced 0.9%. Gains were more subdued in China, especially in Hong Kong, where the Hang Seng was up 0.3% at the halfway mark. Western markets are expected to open higher today.

Today's economic highlights:

On the agenda today: in the United States, durable goods orders, annualized GDP, new unemployment claims, wholesale inventories, MNI Chicago PMI, core PCE price index month-on-month and year-on-year, new home sales, personal income, consumer spending, and DOE crude oil inventories. See the full calendar here.

GBP / USD : US$1.32

: US$1.32 Gold : US$4,150.9

: US$4,150.9 Crude Oil (BRENT) : US$62.03

: US$62.03 United States 10 years : 4.01%

: 4.01% BITCOIN: US$87,866.7

In corporate news:

BP plc plans a partial restart of operations after identifying the source of the leak in the Olympic Pipeline.

plans a partial restart of operations after identifying the source of the leak in the Olympic Pipeline. Rachel Reeves is expected to announce tax hikes totaling 20-30 billion pounds in the upcoming budget.

is expected to announce tax hikes totaling 20-30 billion pounds in the upcoming budget. Eni is expanding gas production in Egypt and acquiring a 50% stake in Uruguay's OFF-5 offshore oil block with YPF.

is expanding gas production in Egypt and acquiring a 50% stake in Uruguay's OFF-5 offshore oil block with YPF. Aroundtown reported a nine-month profit of €882.3 million, reversing the previous year's loss.

reported a nine-month profit of €882.3 million, reversing the previous year's loss. Moody's has upgraded the long-term credit ratings of several Italian corporates, including Intesa Sanpaolo, Generali and Eni, in the wake of its recent uplift to Italy's sovereign rating.

Elekta reported higher-than-expected Q2 operating income and reaffirmed its financial outlook for 2025/26.

reported higher-than-expected Q2 operating income and reaffirmed its financial outlook for 2025/26. Fincantieri secured new contracts from the U.S. Navy for naval vessel development and frigate program restructuring.

secured new contracts from the U.S. Navy for naval vessel development and frigate program restructuring. Tesla faces declining global vehicle sales due to competition, political issues, and a focus on robotics.

faces declining global vehicle sales due to competition, political issues, and a focus on robotics. Venture Global accuses Shell of a three-year campaign to sabotage its LNG operations.

accuses Shell of a three-year campaign to sabotage its LNG operations. Bill Ackman plans a $5 billion IPO for Pershing Square's closed-end fund.

Boeing awarded $17.82 billion in contracts from the U.S. Department of Defense for military aircraft.

awarded $17.82 billion in contracts from the U.S. Department of Defense for military aircraft. OpenAI projects 220 million weekly paying subscribers to ChatGPT by 2030, highlighting subscription business potential.

Warner Bros Discovery urges potential buyers to submit improved offers by December 1.

