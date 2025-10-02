Optimism is the softest currency on Wall Street, and this week, it's being traded at a premium. Futures tied to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq advanced on renewed hope that the Federal Reserve might finally deliver the rate cut traders have been pining for. All it took was a weak private payrolls number, an economic blemish recast as a badge of honor. If the logic sounds upside down, that's because it is.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq have climbed to record highs, not on roaring growth or robust balance sheets, but on the presumption that monetary easing will cushion the floor. Investors have developed a Pavlovian response: every bad headline is a good headline, every sign of slowing is an invitation to imagine cheaper money. This dependence on the Fed has markets shaking with volatility whenever Jerome Powell so much as clears his throat.

The shutdown in Washington has only sharpened this dependency. With the usual flow of government data cut off, investors are left squinting at scraps—an ADP report here, a Fed speech there.

And yet, the market climbs. Tesla added over 3% in early trading, buoyed by the kind of optimism that seems to cling to Elon Musk's ventures regardless of the week's news cycle. Lithium Americas surged more than 20%, a reminder that the raw materials of the energy transition can still ignite the imagination of traders in ways that GDP growth numbers cannot. Meanwhile, the great credit bureau duopoly - Equifax and TransUnion - tumbled double digits after FICO unveiled a program that could make them look as outdated as phone books.

Elsewhere, Intel is rumored to be courting AMD as a foundry customer, a pairing that would once have sounded as unlikely as Microsoft licensing operating systems from Apple. If it materializes, it would underscore a new age of semiconductor pragmatism: survival through collaboration, not domination.

The broader picture is that we're in an economy whose stock market depends so heavily on the promise of rate cuts is one that admits, implicitly, that it cannot bear the weight of borrowing costs at current levels. The market cheers weak job growth because it means cheaper money and rewards a car company for promising deliveries while ignoring the persistent flaws in its balance sheet.

Still, optimism is difficult to extinguish, particularly when asset prices are rising. Traders may feign sophistication with algorithms and derivatives, but at the end of the day, they are chasing the same thing investors have always chased: the comforting illusion that tomorrow will be richer than today. Whether the Fed obliges them with a cut this fall remains to be seen.

In other news, European markets were shaken out of their torpor yesterday by the bullish surge in the healthcare sector, on the grounds that the Trump administration's treatment of the sector will be less punitive than expected. Meanwhile, one record after another is being broken on Wall Street, which has been largely unaffected by the country's budgetary paralysis, at least if it does not last too long.

The worst-case scenario imagined by investors for relations between the White House and the pharmaceutical industry did not materialize. As a result, the risk premium that made healthcare one of the worst-performing sectors on the stock market this year has been significantly reduced. Hence the surge in companies in the sector.

Trump's strategy has worked again: the pharmaceutical industry will pay its share of customs duties while agreeing to reduce its sales prices in the United States in exchange for the administration dropping its most extreme threats. The White House is getting almost everything it wants.

Well not exactly, since the Supreme Court has rejected Donald Trump's request for the immediate removal of Governor Lise Cook. The saga therefore continues. With regards to the shutdown, Vice-President JD Vance believes that an agreement could be reached in the short term, which would avoid layoffs in federal jobs. Financiers are not overly concerned if the deadlock does not last long. They would be more worried if the situation dragged on.

In Asia-Pacific, the theme of artificial intelligence is boosting technology stocks, particularly in South Korea. Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix have announced preliminary agreements with OpenAI to supply memory chips to the data centres of the Stargate AI infrastructure project in the United States. The KOSPI index gained 2.8% at the end of trading. Other markets are showing similar optimism: Sydney gained 1.1%, Tokyo around 1% and Mumbai 0.9%. Taiwan, another market rich in technology stocks, rose 1.6%. In Hong Kong, technology enabled the Hang Seng to post a third consecutive session of gains, up 1.6% and reaching a new high since 2021. The Chinese mainland market is closed until 8 October inclusive for Golden Week, a long traditional holiday period in the country. Europe is bullish, boosted by big pharma.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: the consumer price index in Switzerland; the unemployment rate in the eurozone; in the United States, Challenger layoffs, new jobless claims, durable goods orders, and factory orders. See the full calendar here.

Dollar index : 97,630

: 97,630 Gold: $3,887

Crude Oil (BRENT) : $65.01 (WTI) $61.45

: $65.01 (WTI) $61.45 United States 10 years : 4.10%

: 4.10% BITCOIN: $119,205

