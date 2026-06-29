The sharp sell-off in stocks tied to artificial intelligence has prompted a sector rotation into more defensive names, alongside some opportunistic buying in other areas. Investors are increasingly treating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East as a secondary concern. There are few earnings releases due this week, but several important macroeconomic events are on the horizon in Europe and the United States.

Equity markets are coming off a turbulent week, marked by sharp moves in the stocks most exposed to the artificial intelligence boom. In the United States, ON Semiconductor, one of investors' favourites in recent months, lost almost a quarter of its value over five trading sessions. Many other semiconductor manufacturers suffered similar setbacks.

Within the sector, only memory-chip suppliers held up, helped by Micron's spectacular results. This segment is currently wearing AI's cloak of invincibility, a mantle that has already passed from Nvidia to the hyperscalers, then to hardware suppliers more broadly, photonics specialists and power companies. Memory chips are now the market's favoured AI play.

The heavy pullback was also driven by selling from investors who had locked in exceptional gains on these positions. The old market rule says investors should let their winners run, but maxims have their limits when share-price performances become this exuberant. As money flowed out of AI-linked names, it went elsewhere. First, into more defensive sectors: last week's best performers in the United States were healthcare, insurance and consumer staples, almost the textbook defensive trio. Second, into software companies, which have been treated for months as AI's collateral damage.

Against this backdrop, the Nasdaq 100 fell more than 4% over five sessions, its second-largest weekly decline of 2026. The drop contrasted with Europe's resilience, with the Stoxx Europe 600 edging up 0.04% over the week, more sensitive to the fall in oil prices than to the debate over AI valuations.

On oil, tensions between the United States and Iran flared again over the weekend, but the situation appears to have calmed this morning. Financial markets believe the Middle East conflict is no longer an immediate concern, not least because Donald Trump has little room for manoeuvre if he wants to avoid damaging his own side ahead of the midterm elections. That view is reflected in oil prices, with crude no longer reacting to every setback with the volatility seen in previous weeks. Brent therefore staged only a muted rebound on the renewed tensions, before giving up those gains this morning on reports of a possible easing.

The week begins with the ECB's annual forum in Sintra, Portugal, running from Monday to Wednesday. The new Fed chair, Kevin Warsh, will attend, including a panel discussion on 1 July in the early afternoon. Investors think he could use the occasion to clarify his stance on Federal Reserve monetary policy for the weeks and months ahead.

Other points to note at the start of the week:

S&P has affirmed the United States' "AA+" credit rating, citing the country's economic resilience.

Andy Burnham, tipped as a future UK leader, is set to unveil his plan to decentralise power.

In Australia, energy exploration has reached a ten-year high as demand for gas surges.

AI and semiconductors are driving a recovery in mainland China's IPO market.

China has added twenty Japanese companies to its export-control list for dual-use goods.

South Korea is due to unveil a huge technology investment plan today, built in particular around Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix.

The BIS has warned of global risks linked to debt, the AI boom and financial vulnerabilities.

The death toll from the earthquake in Venezuela has risen above 1,400.

The United States is reportedly close to allowing Anthropic to restore the Fable 5 model, according to Axios.

On the macroeconomic calendar, the market will focus on Tuesday's first inflation estimates from France, Germany and Italy, before turning to Thursday's US employment report for June. The release has exceptionally been brought forward to Thursday because, when 4 July falls on a Saturday, the federal holiday is observed on the preceding Friday.

On the corporate calendar, Nike is among the few names due to report in a quiet week.

In Asia-Pacific, the week has begun mostly lower, particularly in markets that had benefited heavily from AI exposure, such as Japan (-0.9%) and South Korea (-0.3%). Taiwan (+1.0%), by contrast, is moving the other way. Appetite has returned in Hong Kong (+1.9%), where a pipeline of IPOs by Chinese AI companies is lifting sentiment after a poor first half. Australia (+0.4%) and India, flat, complete the picture. Europe is expected to recover in early trading.

Today's economic highlights:

Today's agenda includes: housing starts in Japan; preliminary inflation rate YoY and MoM in Spain; in the United Kingdom, BoE consumer credit, mortgage lending, and mortgage approvals; economic sentiment in the Euro Area; business confidence in Spain; RBA Kent's speech in Australia; Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index in the United States; ECB President Lagarde's speech in the Euro Area. See the full calendar here.

GBP / USD : 1.321

: 1.321 Gold : 4,058.31

: 4,058.31 Crude Oil (BRENT) : 72.49

: 72.49 United States 10 years : 4.38%

: 4.38% BITCOIN: 60,037.2

In corporate news:

AstraZeneca reports positive results for its treatment for hypophosphatasia.

Unilever is reportedly considering a takeover bid for Thorne, an American dietary supplement brand.

Bernstein expects ConvaTec's earnings to accelerate in H2 driven by margin improvement and restructuring benefits.

Bridgepoint in talks to acquire the $1 billion real estate arm of a US investor in a cash-and-stock deal.

The appeals process has ended for the German rail contract awarded to Deutsche Bahn, Siemens, and Stadler Rail.

Lufthansa denied on Friday a report in *Der Spiegel* claiming that the airline was preparing to ground up to 40 aircraft due to a jet fuel shortage.

EQT is in talks to invest in CuspAI, a British materials science company.

Helvetia Baloise will cut 1,000 to 1,200 jobs in Switzerland following the merger of the two insurers.

Porsche is considering transferring production of the Cayenne SUV from Slovakia to Leipzig, according to the FAZ.

PSP Swiss Property is selling a real estate complex in Switzerland for 150 MCHF and raising its forecasts.

Apple is seeking approval from Washington to source memory chips from China’s CXMT, according to the FT.

SpaceX will be added to the Nasdaq 100 index on July 7, the Nasdaq stock exchange confirmed.

Google is restricting Meta’s access to its Gemini artificial intelligence models, according to the FT.

Firmus Technologies has reached an agreement with Nvidia for access to AI.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has closed its investigation into the power steering systems of 376,000 Tesla vehicles.

Zuckerberg has asked Meta to explore a collaboration with Polymarket and Kalshi, according to the NYT.

SpaceX and Charter are considering a partnership in mobile telephony in the United States, according to Bloomberg News.

The U.S. Department of Justice has closed its criminal investigation into Abbott regarding its infant formula plant, according to the WSJ.

AES shareholders have approved its acquisition by Global Infrastructure Partners and a consortium led by EQT.

Williams Companies is in talks to acquire Momentum Midstream for $5.5 billion, according to Bloomberg.

Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix are reportedly preparing to invest $1,300 billion over ten years, according to Bloomberg.

A Saudi Aramco helicopter crashed in Saudi Arabia, killing 14 people.

Kunlunxin, Baidu’s AI chip subsidiary, is reportedly targeting a $50 billion initial public offering in Hong Kong, according to The Information.

See more news from UK listed companies here

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