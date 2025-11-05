Yesterday was a tough day on Wall Street for tech stocks. The market found a way to vent its frustration with all the recent rhetoric about the AI bubble. However, the Nasdaq did not lose 4 or 5%, but only 2%. It will take a little more for a real bearish trend to emerge. The day also marks the first anniversary of the election that put Donald Trump back in power and a new record for the length of the budget deadlock in the United States.

Investors are normal people. When the building's alarm starts ringing, they look at their colleagues, who are also standing still, and wait for someone to come into the room and say, "It's okay, it was just a drill." If that person doesn't show up, they look for any sign that the situation is serious: smoke, unusual noises, etc. Until their colleague Bill suddenly grabs his backpack and runs toward the emergency exit without looking back at his colleagues. This was the signal for the stampede, as the rest of the office tries to squeeze through an 81 cm wide opening at the same time.

This is what happens with the market too. The alarm bells for the AI bubble have been ringing for several weeks now. At regular intervals, they overdose slightly, forcing them to sell tech stocks. But deep down, investors are addicted and quickly dive back in. Yesterday's session is another illustration of this. The Nasdaq 100 ended down 2.1%. It had already done so on October 10 (-3.5%) and August 1 (-2%). Not that often, though, especially since between each fall, it has rebounded sharply, breaking record after record.

As always, the question is: will this trigger a correction, which will become a consolidation, which will turn into a bear market? With a crash somewhere in the middle, to make it a little more spectacular. In the financial markets, few deny the bubble-like context. Bankers, politicians, regulators, managers and strategists have been issuing warnings in recent weeks. Too fast, too high, too strong, they warn, without disputing that AI represents a profound transformation for the economy and, probably, for humanity (the people, not the newspaper). The ranks of skeptics were joined yesterday by Michael Burry, the manager who made his fortune in 2008 by anticipating the subprime mortgage crisis, which Hollywood turned into a movie, The Big Short. He took a short position on Nvidia and Palantir, which caused a bit of a stir in the financial microcosm. Burry was right once, thanks to his talent and the luck that goes with it, and has made a lot of mistakes since. Nevertheless, he still has a certain aura.

A correction has therefore begun on technology stocks. For the moment, it is only a day old, so let's not get too carried away with "see, I told you so, the system is going to collapse." It should continue today, at least at the start of trading, if we are to believe Wall Street futures and the lukewarm reception given to the results of Arista, Super Micro Computer, Astera, and AMD last night after the close. These four companies are part of the AI ecosystem. Ed Yardeni, one of the most influential voices on Wall Street, was also beginning to find valuations a little stretched, even though he is a die-hard bull. Here is his comment last night: "Today, the S&P 500's information technology and communication services sectors together accounted for a record 45% of the S&P 500's market capitalization and 38% of its earnings… The current tech bubble therefore has greater support in terms of earnings than the one at the end of the 1990s. The current bubble is less inflated. It is unlikely to burst, although it may deflate slightly from time to time."

The day is (once again!) marked by numerous earnings releases. Today is also the day that the U.S. Supreme Court is reviewing the legality of the tariffs imposed by Donald Trump. However, its decision will not be handed down for several weeks. November 5 also marks the first anniversary of Donald Trump's election. Although he did not officially take office until January 2025, the election that secured him a second term took place on November 5, 2024. At the time, he soundly defeated Kamala Harris and the Democrats, who had been deluding themselves until the very end.

The shutdown officially became the longest in US history today, lasting 36 days. The previous record of 35 days was set during Trump's first term. However, the British press has been reporting a certain optimism among lawmakers on both sides of the aisle in recent days about reaching a compromise. Finally, the US president has some reason to be angry after the stunning victory of young Democrat Zohran Mamdani in the New York mayoral election, who represents just about everything Donald Trump despises.

The technology-heavy Asia-Pacific markets are struggling. Japan (-2.5%) and South Korea (-2.8%) are particularly affected. India (-0.6%), Hong Kong and Australia are flat. Europe, which performed better than the United States yesterday, is expected to open lower, but without a sharp decline.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: China's Composite PMI; Germany's factory orders and Composite and Services PMI; France's industrial production and Composite and Services PMI; the Eurozone's Composite and Services PMI; the United Kingdom's Composite and Services PMI; in the United States, the ADP employment change, Composite and Services PMI, ISM Services Index, and DOE crude oil inventories. See the full calendar here.

GBP / USD : US$1.3

: US$1.3 Gold : US$3,967.45

: US$3,967.45 Crude Oil (BRENT) : US$64.38

: US$64.38 United States 10 years : 4.08%

: 4.08% BITCOIN: US$102,016

In corporate news:

Unilever plans to demerge its Magnum Ice Cream business and list it on the London Stock Exchange by December 6, 2025.

plans to demerge its Magnum Ice Cream business and list it on the London Stock Exchange by December 6, 2025. Standard Chartered issued $1 billion in fixed-rate resetting perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities.

issued $1 billion in fixed-rate resetting perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities. Novo Nordisk reported Q3 2025 earnings below expectations, revising guidance due to reduced growth prospects for GLP-1 treatments.

reported Q3 2025 earnings below expectations, revising guidance due to reduced growth prospects for GLP-1 treatments. Vestas Wind Systems A/S reported strong Q3 2024 results, revised 2025 guidance upwards, and announced a share buy-back programme.

reported strong Q3 2024 results, revised 2025 guidance upwards, and announced a share buy-back programme. Siemens Healthineers reported lower Q4 profit and revenue than expected, despite achieving full-year growth at the upper end of its guidance.

reported lower Q4 profit and revenue than expected, despite achieving full-year growth at the upper end of its guidance. Nexi reported strong Q3 2025 revenue and EBITDA growth, confirming full-year guidance.

reported strong Q3 2025 revenue and EBITDA growth, confirming full-year guidance. Pandora A/S reported strong Q3 2025 earnings with an improved EBIT margin and revised growth guidance.

reported strong Q3 2025 earnings with an improved EBIT margin and revised growth guidance. Bpost reported an unexpected operating loss in Q3 2025 and reduced its capital expenditure guidance.

reported an unexpected operating loss in Q3 2025 and reduced its capital expenditure guidance. ISS reported strong Q3 2025 financial results with 4.9% organic growth and expanded security services.

reported strong Q3 2025 financial results with 4.9% organic growth and expanded security services. Storskogen Group AB initiated a share buyback, reported strong Q3 2025 earnings, and acquired a majority stake in Frameda.

initiated a share buyback, reported strong Q3 2025 earnings, and acquired a majority stake in Frameda. Qiagen announced a leadership change, raised full-year EPS guidance, and launched a $500 million synthetic share repurchase program.

announced a leadership change, raised full-year EPS guidance, and launched a $500 million synthetic share repurchase program. Microsoft announced a $60 billion investment in AI, allocating $23 billion to NScale.

announced a $60 billion investment in AI, allocating $23 billion to NScale. NVIDIA CEO discussed AI and tech policy with UK officials, joined the India Deep Tech Alliance, and faced export restrictions on its Blackwell AI chip to China.

CEO discussed AI and tech policy with UK officials, joined the India Deep Tech Alliance, and faced export restrictions on its Blackwell AI chip to China. Arista Networks reported strong Q3 earnings but forecasted tepid revenue growth, experiencing share price drops.

reported strong Q3 earnings but forecasted tepid revenue growth, experiencing share price drops. Itau Unibanco reported an 11.3% rise in third-quarter recurring profit, aligning with analyst expectations.

reported an 11.3% rise in third-quarter recurring profit, aligning with analyst expectations. U.S. natural gas futures reached a seven-month peak due to record LNG export flows and increased demand forecasts.

