Long underestimated, memory chip manufacturers are now the center of attention. Investors are closely scrutinizing this strategic sector, still unsure about who will emerge as the big winner in this battle.

Last July, we discussed the 20 companies best positioned to meet the needs of artificial intelligence. Amongst them were Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron, the three major players in High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) 4 technology. If you would like to learn more about the technical details, our previous paper is dedicated to this topic, but one thing is certain: the market has decided to turn en masse to this technology. As a result, the shares of these three manufacturers have performed remarkably well in recent days.

SK Hynix and Micron are currently at their respective all-time highs, while Samsung Electronics, after a more subdued phase, is back on a solid upward trajectory. However, not all of them will emerge victorious: there will be one undisputed leader, and the question is who will take the lead.

For now, SK Hynix and Samsung have both announced successful tests of their chips with Nvidia, with very encouraging results in terms of speed. SK Hynix has a major advantage: it has been Nvidia's official supplier since 2018. But Samsung, for the first time, appears to have potentially more advanced technology, according to William Beavington, a well-known semiconductor analyst at Jefferies.

Micron, on the other hand, appears to be lagging behind from a technological standpoint. The American manufacturer is focusing primarily on energy efficiency, a choice that is praised in theory but which, according to analysts, comes up against a reality: speed and efficiency have a negative correlation. As a result, Micron's offering appears less attractive for meeting the immediate needs of AI.