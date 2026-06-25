The Micron effect lifts European semiconductors

This morning, European markets are digesting Micron's blockbuster results, released last night in the United States. Frankfurt is up 0.5%, nearly erasing yesterday's losses (-0.6%). Paris is up 0.14% and is flirting with 8,400 points, followed closely by London (+0.08%).

Antoine Mariaux Published on 06/25/2026 at 04:29 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Highly anticipated after the recent air pocket in the semiconductor sector, results released overnight by Micron in the United States far exceeded expectations. Specifically, third-quarter revenue jumped from $9.3bn to $41.46bn in a year, versus expectations of $35.91bn. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $25.11, well above the consensus at $20.86.



The performance is reassuring for the sector: STMicroelectronics is posting the biggest gain in the CAC 40 this morning, up 4.3%. Soitec is up 6.3%, and other European chipmakers are not far behind, including ASM International (+5.3%), Infineon (+5.5%), ASML (+4.4%) and BESI (+5%).



The broader tone remains cautious across markets. "Many institutional investors are trimming equities after locking in solid gains, a common June phenomenon, while retail investors remain heavy buyers," says Alexandre Schont (iBanFirst).



"Some caution is nonetheless starting to emerge over the medium term, which partly explains the market declines seen in recent days," he adds.



Easing in the Middle East, oil slips



While the guns have fallen silent in the Middle East, the parties remain on alert and are making that clear. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei notably criticized the United States for its "lack of sincerity" and contradictory positions on the agreements.



"Iranians know that the enemy's hostility does not end with the signing of an agreement, and they will act at every stage with vigilance and in light of the experience gained over the past five decades, particularly the events of the last eighteen months," the spokesman for the Islamic Republic said.



Still, the recent memorandum of understanding between the belligerents has driven a sharp pullback in oil prices. This morning, Brent is trading around $73.2 a barrel, while WTI is changing hands at $69.8.

"Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz is holding at around 30% of its pre-war level, but the momentum is improving. At least 172 ships have transited since June 18, war-risk hull insurance premiums have been cut by more than half, falling from about 5 to 2% of vessel value," said Frédéric Lorec, an oil analyst at AlphaValue, this morning.



"We believe the reopening of the strait will hold. Iran has every interest in fully restoring its oil exports, which account for about 40% of government revenue," the specialist adds.



Central banks in the driver's seat



Despite the easing in the Middle East, Isabel Schnabel, a member of the European Central Bank (ECB) Executive Board, reminded markets that "the ceasefire is not a reason for monetary policy to let its guard down." She said further rate hikes would still be needed, insisting the ECB "will have to keep raising interest rates to bring inflation back to its 2% target over the medium term."



In Europe, the 10-year OAT yield is steady around 3.63%, while the same-maturity Bund is at 2.87% (also stable).



Across the Atlantic, the 10-year US Treasury yield reached 4.41%, prompting many investors to question the path of US monetary policy this year.



"The most optimistic are looking for a hold, while the most pessimistic go so far as to anticipate three rate hikes, a scenario that is not priced in at all. It's likely that monetary policy will be one of the major equity-market themes in the second half of the year," Alexandre Schont says.



Economic data to digest



Elsewhere, French household confidence rose more than expected in June, according to Insee's monthly survey. The index climbed to 84 in June from 82 in May, while economists had penciled in a more modest increase (83).



By contrast, German consumer confidence (the GfK index) improved from -29.7 last month to -29.2 in June. A slight improvement, to be sure, but still well below the consensus expectation (-27.6).



Markets will also get a raft of US data this afternoon: weekly jobless claims, durable goods orders, first-quarter growth, and household income and spending...



In the meantime, the euro is steady against the greenback, trading around $1.136.