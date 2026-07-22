There is actually a way to win in the markets almost every time, although it's nearly out of reach for individual investors. Some firms have made it their calling card, sparking a race for speed measured in billions of dollars and the laws of physics.

For most savers, financial markets look like a promise: the chance to grow capital, or maybe even get rich. Yet one reality confronts every investor: to have any hope of winning, you have to accept losing.

But imagine for a moment that it were possible to win almost every time. That claim immediately calls to mind the false promises of certain finance influencers. And yet, this scenario does exist, even if it is not accessible to the rest of us. Welcome to the world of high-frequency trading. The idea? Deploy ultra-fast algorithms and cutting-edge infrastructure capable of executing millions of transactions per second. The goal is to capture tiny price discrepancies in the markets, almost instantly, before the rest of the world has time to react.

In 2014, Virtu Financial spectacularly illustrated the power of this model. As part of its planned IPO, the company filed its regulatory document (S-1) with the SEC. One line landed like a bombshell on Wall Street: between January 1, 2009 and December 31, 2013, a total of 1,278 trading days, Virtu posted gains on 1,277 days. In plain terms, the firm generated profit every single day for five years, missing just one day.

Profit distribution - Virtu Financial - S-1

That episode stuck, and the machinery remains brutally effective. In 2022, as the storm battered markets (the S&P 500 fell 20% and the technology sector over 30%), Citadel Securities watched the broader panic while stringing together hundreds of profitable days, racking up several billions of dollars in the process.

Behind this apparent ease lies a colossal logistical and technical challenge. Beyond developing algorithms, the decisive factor hinges on one key variable: the speed at which orders are routed.

In this race, victory or defeat comes down to a few microseconds. It is worth remembering that financial markets run on very real physical infrastructure. Nasdaq is hosted in Carteret, New Jersey, NYSE in Mahwah, in the same state. For these firms, cutting to an absolute minimum the time it takes for information to reach those servers is critical. A silent speed war has been waged for years. To grasp its scale, it is enough to look at the story of Spread Networks, a company that quite literally cut through mountains to draw the straightest line possible.

Dan Spivey's insight

The story begins with Dan Spivey, a former trader and investor based in Jackson, Mississippi. At the time, he studied the mechanics of arbitrage between the two biggest American financial hubs: the CME in Chicago, where futures on the S&P 500, oil, and gold trade, and Nasdaq and NYSE in New Jersey, where regular stocks change hands. The moment information hits Chicago, stock prices on the East Coast have to adjust immediately.

To connect those two poles, data then traveled along fiber-optic cables owned by telecom giants. Built to keep costs down, those networks followed highways and rail lines. The result was a route of about 1,600 km and a travel time of 16 milliseconds.

Mapping of the ultra-low-latency network Alpha Platform (CFN Services / Apcela)

The former trader took a map and drew a perfectly straight line between the two points: the true distance was only 1,327 km. The conclusion was unavoidable: American finance was using 270 km of cable too much. More importantly, Spivey realized it was possible to get below 14 milliseconds and gain a 2 ms edge on the entire market, enough to scoop the pot before anyone else.

The project launched. Spivey partnered with the former CEO of Netscape and raised $300m. But the real challenge was not financial, it was strategic: maintaining absolute secrecy. If a competitor or a trading titan discovered the construction, it could deploy a parallel cable or buy up a key parcel to block the route. Spivey therefore created a shell company, Spread Networks, and imposed Cold War-level discipline. Contractors dug without knowing the purpose of the work, the route was sliced into local sections, and no engineer had access to the full map.

Next came the need to cross towns, national parks, rivers, and private property. For reluctant landowners, generous checks unlocked the situation. The Appalachians, for their part, do not negotiate: it took diamond mining drills to cut a 90 cm-deep trench across hundreds of kilometers. A colossal project costing nearly $300m.

In 2010, the cable was finally connected and the first signal sent from Carteret to Aurora. The verdict came back: 13.3 milliseconds. Spivey had just shaved 2.7 milliseconds off the communication time of global finance, an abyss for algorithms.

Then came the moment to cash in. Spread Networks sold pure speed at a steep price: $14m per client, a fee only the richest firms could afford. Within a few months, the $300m investment was paid back. For nearly two years, the monopoly was total.

But on Wall Street, no advantage lasts forever. Barely three years after the cable went live, a new technology arrived: high-frequency radio waves. By installing a network of towers and dish antennas in a straight line, data propagates through air faster than through the glass of fiber-optic cable. By 2013, travel time fell below 9 milliseconds. Overnight, the $300m cable became obsolete for high-frequency trading.

Physics pushed to its limits

Since that leap, the speed of data transmission between markets has run into the limits of physics. So the battle moved. Rather than accelerating the journey of information, high-frequency trading firms now try to optimize order execution time.

In the 2010s, a program took a few microseconds to run, today the competition is fought in nanoseconds. Major players no longer rely on conventional software code: they embed their algorithms directly into the fabric of custom electronic chips, FPGAs (Field-Programmable Gate Arrays). The algorithm becomes a hardware component, further cutting delays.

The most striking reversal, however, has been the response from the exchanges themselves. Facing practices seen by many institutional investors as a form of modern piracy, some regulators and venues created artificial speed bumps. That is the case with the US exchange IEX, built specifically to counter trading firms' playbooks, which forces all buy orders to travel through a 61 km coil of fiber optic cable hidden inside a box in its data centers.

That detour imposes a forced delay of 350 microseconds on everyone, putting all participants back on equal footing. This setup remains a minority approach: the world's biggest markets prefer to keep charging millions of dollars to trading behemoths so they can place their servers as close as possible to the matching engines.

How can you benefit?

In any case, this showdown is reserved for the industry's giants. Unless you have several billions of dollars, no individual can realistically compete with them. For investors who want exposure to this business model, some of these companies are publicly traded:

Virtu Financial: the US benchmark for the sector, known for its 'anti-crisis' profile. The more markets churn and panic, the more its trading volume increases. One point to watch is the stock's volatility.

Flow Traders: the Amsterdam-based European alternative. Focused on ETFs, this company has the advantage of being eligible for the French Pea, personal equity plan.

To go further, we cannot recommend enough the book Flash Boys by Michael Lewis, which traces the behind-the-scenes story and the excesses of this frantic quest for speed on Wall Street.