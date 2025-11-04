On Wednesday, the Supreme Court will examine the legality of the tariffs imposed by Donald Trump under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). This is a key decision for Donald Trump's economic policy, but also for the extent of his power.

At the end of May, three judges from the International Trade Court (ITC) in New York, hearing a case brought by five companies and 12 states, ruled that these tariffs were illegal. Immediately afterwards, a federal appeals court in Washington suspended the decision pending a ruling on the merits of the case. At the end of August, the same appeals court finally upheld the ITC's ruling. The Department of Justice then appealed to the Supreme Court.

An unusual and extraordinary threat?

The majority of tariffs imposed by Donald Trump are under the IEEPA:

The reciprocal tariffs of April 2 (the rates of which have since changed).

The fentanyl-related tariffs imposed on Canada (25%), Mexico (25%), and China (20%, then 10% since last week's Trump-Xi summit) in February.

The IEEPA (International Emergency Economic Powers Act) is a 1977 law that allows the president to take measures to combat an "unusual and extraordinary threat."

The key issue in the Supreme Court's decision is whether Donald Trump's tariffs are an appropriate response to such a threat.

The executive order signed by Donald Trump on April 2 states: "The significant and persistent annual trade deficits of the United States constitute an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and economy of the United States. [...] I hereby declare a national emergency in response to this threat."

In May, the ITC judges ruled that a trade deficit that has existed for almost 50 years cannot be considered an "unusual and extraordinary threat."

In the ruling, a distinction will likely have to be made between reciprocal tariffs and those related to fentanyl. The argument of an unusual and extraordinary threat may be more acceptable in the latter case, as fentanyl causes the deaths of tens of thousands of people each year.

Alternative solutions

If the Supreme Court upholds the lower courts' decisions, ruling that the IEEPA cannot be invoked, the Trump administration would still have other legal means to implement them.

Alternative solutions include:

-Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act: the Department of Commerce conducts an investigation. If it concludes that there is a threat to national security, the president can then impose tariffs. This is the process that was used for tariffs on automobiles, steel, and aluminum. Other investigations are ongoing in this context.

-Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974: the President may impose tariffs of up to 15% on imports from countries that pose "serious balance of payments issues." However, this measure is limited to 150 days, unless Congress extends it.

-Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974: The Trade Representative may impose tariffs in response to "unfair trade practices."

-Section 338 of the Trade Act of 1930: this provision allows the President to impose tariffs of up to 50% on countries that discriminate against US products.

A key decision for the Trump presidency

In the immediate term, the cancellation of IEEPA tariffs would have a negative consequence: the Trump administration would have to reimburse what has been collected since their introduction, i.e., approximately $100bn.

Beyond that, tariffs have become an important source of revenue for the federal budget and therefore a means of reducing the deficit. According to Bank of America's calculations, tariff revenues reached $375bn on an annualized basis at the end of August.

Donald Trump hopes that the Supreme Court judges, who are predominantly Republican (6-3), will rule in his favor. Indeed, tariffs are a central element of his economic policy.

But this is not just an economic issue. This decision will be key to the extent of his power, as tariffs are in principle a prerogative of Congress. In an interview with the program 60 Minutes, broadcast on Sunday, he said: "I think this is the most important issue discussed by the Supreme Court in 100 years."

If the Supreme Court hearing is held on Wednesday, the decision is not expected to be handed down for several weeks.