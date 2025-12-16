Wall Street has decided that sleep is an unproductive activity. The Nasdaq is preparing to file with the SEC to radically reshape its opening hours, one of its senior executives told Reuters.

The goal? Move to trading 23 hours a day, 5 days a week. Gone is the usual 9:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m.: the new plan calls for a "day session" from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m., followed by a short one-hour technical pause, then a "night session" from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. If the regulator gives the go-ahead, the kickoff for this perpetual market marathon is slated for the second half of 2026. The Nasdaq, which had already mentioned its intent, is not alone, as the NYSE and CBOE are also considering extended trading hours.

Holding ground against rising competition

This is the institutional response to unflagging demand: the world's appetite for US paper. With $17 trillion of US equities held by foreign investors, the American market has grown too big to be confined to New York's time zone. Until now, insomniacs and Asian or European investors had to use alternative trading systems (ATS) to trade at night. The Nasdaq now wants to capture those flows directly, allowing investors to react instantly to news breaking at 3 a.m. in Paris or Tokyo, without waiting for the opening bell. The operator is likely also positioning itself against the wave of tokenization projects sprouting up, or competitive threats that could materialize via betting platforms like Polymarket or Kalshi.

Late 2026, at best

Don't set your alarms just yet, there is still paperwork to finish. The operation's success depends on modernizing clearing infrastructure, overseen by the DTCC, which won't be ready until late 2026. Moreover, while the exchanges are enthusiastic, big Wall Street banks are less so. They fear diluted liquidity, heightened volatility at odd hours and, no doubt, higher operational costs to keep the lights on. The ball is now in the SEC's court.