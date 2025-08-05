A disappointing jobs report has revived hopes of a Fed rate cut in September. Does this seem familiar? That's because it's exactly what happened a year ago.

"I was willing to wait for one more cycle, but I can't wait indefinitely." These words were spoken by Mary Daly, president of the San Francisco Fed. They clearly illustrate one thing: the consensus within the Fed has shifted toward a 25-basis-point cut in September.

Less than a week ago, just after the Fed meeting and a rather hawkish status quo, the likelihood of rate cuts in September fell below 50%. Now, the forecast has risen to 92%. This follows a weaker-than-expected jobs report on Friday. The situation is reminiscent of what we experienced last year.

New year, same story?

Back in July, the Fed had been keeping its key rates between 5.25% and 5.5% for a year. As inflation slowed, the market was waiting for one thing: the start of a rate-cutting cycle. However, the Fed was cautious. Inflation was slowing, but it remained high (2.7% for core PCE last summer). And the US economy is still at full employment, so there is no reason to rush. Thus, on July 31, the Fed decided to leave rates unchanged.

But two days later, an employment report came in well below expectations. The market narrative changed completely: the Fed was behind the curve and rates needed to be cut urgently. In the weeks that followed, the question was whether the Fed should start its rate-cutting cycle with a 25 or 50 basis point move. In the end, the "50 camp" won. The Fed then made two further 25 basis point cuts in November and December, before pausing in the face of Donald Trump's return and the threat of tariffs.

The following months showed that the US economy was still strong and that the summer 2024 employment data was more of a statistical anomaly than the start of a downturn.

In the end, inflation began to rebound... just as the Fed began its cycle of rate cuts.

Sources: Bureau of Economic Analysis, Federal Reserve, Bloomberg

A delicate position

The parallel with the current situation is that the latest employment report is probably not that worrying. Even though job creation is low in absolute terms, the unemployment rate remains stable (between 4% and 4.2% over the last 12 months) and consistent with full employment.

We are probably just in a new equilibrium: companies are hiring more cautiously, which is reducing the demand for labor. At the same time, immigration is falling sharply, which is reducing the supply of labor. As a result, few new jobs need to be created to keep the unemployment rate stable.

We should therefore not jump to conclusions that the labor market is deteriorating and rush to reduce rates. This is particularly true as the initial effects of tariffs are beginning to be felt on inflation. However, it will take several more months before their full impact is felt, particularly due to the stocks built up at the beginning of the year before these measures came into force.

If the Fed cuts rates in September citing employment risks, it could then find itself in a rather uncomfortable situation, with economic activity remaining solid and inflation picking up.

The Fed will therefore need to remain cautious and not rush into anything. All this while under immense pressure from Donald Trump, who has been calling for rate cuts for months.

Following Adriana Kugler's resignation on Friday, the US president is expected to announce the appointment of a new governor this week. This person is likely to favor rate cuts.