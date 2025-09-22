The excitement in Asia surrounding the release of Apple's new device sent the company's share price up over 3%.

Apple's iPhone 17 is finally available in Asian countries, with the initial feedback from user having been impressive - especially for the Pro models. In Beijing, no fewer than 1,000 people were waiting outside an Apple Store to buy the latest device from the brand with the apple logo. Meanwhile, in Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, China, Australia and New Zealand, reports are similar, with customers flocking to Apple Stores across Asia.

Apple has asked at least two suppliers to increase the production of its entry-level model, the iPhone 17, by at least 30% after strong pre-orders last weekend, the daily newspaper Information reported on Friday.